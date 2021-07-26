Box Releases Box Sign to Streamline Digital Transactions

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today began rolling out Box Sign, its native e-signature capability, to customers on Business and Enterprise plans at no additional cost. With today’s launch, Box Sign delivers unlimited signatures and a robust set of APIs, enabling businesses to digitize and modernize the way agreements are managed and governed in the cloud. Following the rollout of Box Sign, basic functionality will be included in all Box business plans and advanced features that help automate high-volume, complex e-signature use cases will be available in higher-tier plans.

In February, Box acquired SignRequest, a leading cloud-based electronic signature company, and developed Box Sign on its industry-leading technology. Natively integrated into Box, this new capability reduces business costs for third-party e-signature tools while enhancing team and individual productivity.

"Every day, more transactions are moving from paper-based manual workflows to the cloud, and we will only see this trend accelerate as companies shift to a hybrid work environment," said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “With the addition of natively embedded e-signatures, Box customers will be able to manage the entire content lifecycle in the cloud, realizing the value of their content — at no additional cost. From the moment a file is created to when it’s shared, edited, published, approved, signed, classified, and retained, the entire content lifecycle can now happen in the Box Content Cloud.”

Secure, Seamless E-Signatures Where Your Content Lives

The future of business is centered around digital-first and the cloud. Employee, customer, and partner transactions are increasingly executed digitally, from employee onboarding forms to sales contracts to vendor agreements. Yet, today, less than one-third+of+organizations* are deploying e-signatures because of cost barriers and the limitations of legacy tools.

More than 100,000 businesses already leverage the Box Content Cloud to securely power the way they work, and customers with Box Sign will be able to execute unlimited e-signatures where their content already lives at no additional cost.

Box Sign features include:

Ability to send documents for e-signature directly from Box to anyone, including those without a Box account, making for a seamless sender and signer experience.

Secure and compliant signatures since Box Sign inherits Box’s security and compliance profile including HIPAA, SOC, ISO, FedRAMP, and more.

New Box Sign capabilities in the Box for Salesforce integration, which allow customers to generate and send NDAs, contracts, and more directly from within Salesforce.

Access to a world-class developer experience including a robust set of Box Sign APIs, rich documentation, and 'Get Started' guides.

“eSignature solutions are key to fully digitizing signing workflows, ultimately helping businesses speed up processes, lower security and compliance risks, and reduce costs while improving the employee, supplier, partner, and customer experiences,” said Holly Muscolino, research vice president, Content Strategies and The Future of Work at IDC. “The benefits are increased when the eSignature capability is an integrated part of the content services technology stack because it reduces IT spend, eliminates content silos, and delivers better governance and control."

The Box Content Cloud

Content underpins all mission-critical business processes, from closing deals with sales proposals and contracts, to getting new products to market faster with innovative designs and manufacturing specs, to securely onboarding new customers and employees.

Today, enterprises spend tens of billions of dollars every year just to store and manage content in fragmented legacy systems like network storage and document management systems, leaving no simple way to get the value out of their content. The Box Content Cloud provides businesses with one secure platform for managing their entire content journey in the cloud, making it simple to collaborate from anywhere, automate workflows, and keep their data secure and compliant.

Availability and Pricing

Box Sign is available to select Box customers today and will be rolling out to all customers in the coming months.

Customers with Box Business and Enterprise plans will have access to the following features at no additional cost:

Unlimited documents to be sent for signature from within the Box web application;

The ability to sign and request signatures, with four standard fields (signature, date, checkbox, and text);

The ability to request a signature from anyone, regardless of whether they have a Box account;

Templates for common, repeatable processes, like NDAs;

Email reminders and deadline notifications to keep projects on track;

Support for both serial and parallel document routing, so a series of users can sign a document sequentially or at the same time;

Real-time tracking and user controls for Box admins;

Security controls including signer authentication via email and a tamper seal indicator;

An allocation of documents to be sent for signature from third-party and custom applications with additional documents available for purchase;

Access to Box Sign’s open APIs.

Box customers with Enterprise plans will have access to everything listed above, as well as the following features later this year, at no additional cost:

Bulk actions, including the ability to send individual signature requests (such as consent forms, waivers, or employee policies) to a large group of recipients;

The ability to include attachments for signers or senders to review;

The ability to provide self-service signature workflows.

Box Sign will be available for Starter plans at no additional cost later this year.

Introducing Enterprise Plus

Today, Box also introduced Enterprise Plus, building on Box’s successful Digital Suites offering. Enterprise Plus is a new plan that includes all major add-ons: Box Shield, Box Governance, Box Relay, Box Platform, and the most advanced e-signature capabilities of Box Sign when available. In addition to all of the features listed above, Enterprise Plus customers will be able to send unlimited documents for signature directly from Salesforce using the Box Sign capabilities in the Box for Salesforce integration, which will be available later this summer.

Enterprise Plus is available today to both new and current Box customers. Box Digital Suites customers have the option to remain on their current plan or upgrade to Enterprise Plus at no additional cost.

