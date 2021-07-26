Logo
Alfi Study Predicts Programmatic Advertising Spending to Increase

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global Senior Advertising Executives Cite Automation, Real-time Measurement and Sophisticated Targeting as Key Benefits

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / The use of automation and machine learning technology to purchase and display digital ads to segmented audiences in real time is set to increase dramatically over the next three years, according to new research from Alfi (Nasdaq:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform. Responses revealed that 49% of senior advertising executives expect spending on programmatic advertising to increase dramatically over the next three years, and 43% believe there will be a ‘slight' increase in expenditure.

"Huge advances in technology and a growing focus on more precision targeting of audiences and evaluation is driving growth in programmatic advertising, making it one of the most exciting and dynamic developments in marketing," said Paul Pereira, CEO, Alfi. "We are seeing more inquiries from clients and prospects in this part of our business and expect it to be a strong growth area for us."

When asked to pick the three most important benefits of programmatic advertising, 94% of survey respondents cited automation. Campaign creation, placements and even ad creative can be configured ahead of time in an automated manner, allowing focus on high level strategy and bid management (Google Ads bid management is the process of raising and lowering keyword bids to make the most of a Google Ads budget).

Seven out of ten (72%) chose real-time measurement as a key benefit of programmatic advertising, followed by 67% who consider sophisticated targeting as an additional benefit. Lastly, nearly half of respondents (46%) selected return on ad spend as one of their three key benefits.

Benefit of programmatic advertising

Percentage of senior advertising executives who selected this benefit as one of the three most important ones of programmatic advertising

Automation

94%

Real-time measurement

72%

Sophisticated targeting

67%

Return on ad spend (ROAS)

46%

Campaign management at scale

21%

"Advertisers are demanding improved performance and capabilities from the ad technology they utilize. With programmatic advertising, content publishers and brand owners can find and use the right messages to make a viewer's digital out-of-home advertising experience more valuable and effective," added Pereira.

Alfi provides data rich reporting functionality that informs advertisers that someone viewed their ad, the number of views, and each viewer's reaction to the ad. Advertisers are increasingly demanding improved performance and capabilities from the ad technology they utilize. Alfi delivers for advertisers with analytics, accountability, transparency, proof of engagement and actual impressions.

Methodology

Commissioned By Alfi, PureProfile, a global market research company, conducted 100 interviews amongst senior advertising professionals working in the digital advertising industry. Fieldwork was conducted in June 2021. The 100 interviews were split across five markets as follows: U.S., U.K, France, Germany, and Asia.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

Contacts:

Alfi Inc. Media Contacts
Danielle DeVoren / Laura Schooler
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]

Alfi Inc. UK Media Contact
Phil Anderson / Taylor Marriott at Perception A
07767 491 519 / 07983 335 021

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
[email protected]

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656854/Alfi-Study-Predicts-Programmatic-Advertising-Spending-to-Increase

img.ashx?id=656854

