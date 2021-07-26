Capstead Mortgage Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of Capstead Mortgage Corporation is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CMO

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (: CMO) to Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. is fair to Capstead shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Capstead common stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead’s diluted book value per share and shares of Benefit Street Partners common stock calculated on an adjusted “book-for-book” basis. The book values for Capstead and Benefit Street Partners used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction.



Halper Sadeh encourages Capstead shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Capstead and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Capstead shareholders; (2) determine whether Benefit Street Partners is underpaying for Capstead; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Capstead shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Capstead shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Capstead shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com