IDGlobal Corp. Receives Strategic Investment Into Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Azure Blockchain Inc. From Firma Holdings

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that it has obtained a strategic investment for its wholly-owned subsidiary Azure Blockchain, Inc. from FIRMA Holdings Corp. (FRMA) to begin development. The Company continues to see development opportunities from companies in various sectors to use its blockchain technology and is extremely excited to now have the resources to move one or more of these opportunities forward. The new team has identified a few of the more exciting opportunities and will now put its effort on closing them. "We are also extremely excited to have received approval on our OTC Markets Application, so the company profile and financials should be updated by the first week of August," states IDGlobal Corp. CFO Sebastien DuFort.

ABOUT AZURE BLOCKCHAIN
Azure Blockchain will leverage its Blockchain strategy to include various tangible assets, which may include, gold, silver, and other mining assets, real estate, business assets, to name a few. Azure's development, use, and adaptation of blockchain technology is positioned to use newly created currencies to build secure and tangible asset value for the holders. Because blockchain technology shares records of transactions and is updated by a network of computers instead of a central authority, every transaction within the system will be secure, time-stamped, and linked with previous and subsequent transactions that can be seen by anyone with access to a given blockchain. Moreover, the technology has the potential to be ideal when it comes to simplifying complicated transactions and helping to digitally track physical assets, such as electricity, as they make their way from point A to point B. Because blockchain can be used to monitor energy consumption, Azure intends to incorporate the technology to be used in conjunction with IoT technology to better measure energy usage and collect payments. This will also serve to assist consumers and businesses to identify where energy is coming from and whether it is from a renewable source.

ABOUT NOVEDA
Noveda Technologies is an innovative leader in real-time, web-based energy and water monitoring. The company's patented software solutions help reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers across commercial, retail, government, education, and utility sectors. Currently, headquartered in White Plains, New York and a pure play Software as a Service (SaaS) provider

IDGC's Plan of Operations.
IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

ABOUT FIRMA HOLDINGS CORP. (WWW.FIRMAHOLDINGSCORP.COM)
The Company is viewed as an emerging growth company, potential benefactor of the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company. Firma will continue to focus on emerging and middle market domestic and international investment opportunities. Firma is evaluating the acquisition of other interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies within the consumer and industrial products industries.

Firma's Board of Directors has established a plan of operations that includes its' ongoing business operations, together with the operations of certain potential acquisitions it can demonstrate under contract, or as being a work-in-progress.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE: ID Global Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656971/IDGlobal-Corp-Receives-Strategic-Investment-Into-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-Azure-Blockchain-Inc-From-Firma-Holdings

img.ashx?id=656971

