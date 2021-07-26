WISeKey’s NFT platform now available as a white-label allows brands to issue their TrustedNFT fully carbon neutral projects to comply with upcoming ESG regulations

The partnership with Green NFT also ensures that NFTs on the WISe.Art platform are fully carbon neutral and in compliance with upcoming ESG regulations, which is the desire of most collectors to protect the planet.

The while-labeling WISeKey NFT option allows brands to include a part of the WISe.Art platform into their own ecosystems and websites to securely auction, trade and display high-value collectible NFTs, a brand building alternative of the digital world.

Geneva - July 26, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that its NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.Art ( www.wisekey.com .

