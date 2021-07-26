Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held July 27th - 30th in Las Vegas

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce today that its subsidiary Rokin, Inc. ("Rokin") will be an exhibiter at the Champs trade show being held July 27th - 30th at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Rokin plans to exhibit several new products such as the Stinger Vaporizer along with the Company's current popular models. CHAMPS TRADE SHOWS has established itself as the premier counterculture, business-to-business trade expo serving the smoke shop industry and is an industry leader with several shows in multiple states annually. These events offer a platform for professionals who are seeking to grow in their market sectors and gain current knowledge and product opportunities to better leverage their business in a thriving marketplace. Please visit Rokin at booth #8155 using the map below:at

Joe Francella, CEO of Limitless Venture Group, Inc., commented: 'We are excited to be exhibiting our Rokin products at the Champs trade show this week in Las Vegas. This is a great opportunity for existing and prospective customers to meet with us, view our innovative, value-oriented products with industry leading vape technology, and should allow Rokin to generate more brand awareness within the industry. We also hope to learn more about current industry trends while exploring opportunities to expand our potential customer, supplier, and partnering relationships at this exciting and well attended event."

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.lvginc.com .

The Company currently has three primary subsidiaries: Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC, Rokin, Inc., and KetoSports, Inc.

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products. www.rokinvapes.com

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity.

www.ketosports.com

About Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC

Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC (JBS), founded in 2018 with headquarters just outside Nashville, TN, is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in risk management services for small to medium self-funded employer 'Groups'. MGUs, unlike general agents within insurance industries, are certified to underwrite health and life benefits policies on behalf of their carrier-partners. Jasper's niche is the unique ability and authorization from a well-known, nationally recognized insurance carrier to underwrite Groups as small as five (5) employees as well as offering limited benefit insured products for groups with part-time employees not able to participate in their health plans. www.jasperbenefitsolutions.com

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'anticipates,' 'likely,' 'believes' and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analysis and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the release. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

