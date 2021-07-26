Newmark Facilitates $146 Million Sale of Sorrento Towers in San Diego, CA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Newmark Facilitates $146 Million Sale of Sorrento Towers in San Diego, CA

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark1 announces it has arranged the sale of Sorrento Towers, a 296,327-square-foot Class A office complex in the heart of Sorrento Mesa, San Diego. The asset traded for $146 million.

Newmark_Group_Sorrento_Towers_KBS_1.jpg

Newmark's Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon and Executive Managing Directors Brunson Howard, Ken White and Paul Jones represented the seller, Shorenstein Properties. The buyer was Prime US REIT, based in Singapore. KBS serves as the U.S.-based asset manager for the portfolio, which included identifying and sourcing this asset on behalf of the portfolio.

"Sorrento Mesa, and for that matter San Diego, is at the confluence of the life science and technology industries in Southern California," said Howard. "This transaction is emblematic of how compelling that story is and bodes exceedingly well for this submarket and San Diego at large as we transition into a post pandemic marketplace."

Shannon added, "There are a few submarkets nationally where the liquidity post pandemic is better than pre pandemic. Sorrento Mesa is one of them due to the life science engine gobbling up existing office inventory."

Sorrento Towers is a Class A property, located at 5355 and 5375 Mira Sorrento Place, that consists of two seven-story office buildings situated atop a multi-level parking structure. Built in 1990, Sorrento Towers is a LEED Gold-certified life science/office asset conveniently positioned just south and east of the I-5/I-805 interchange and accessible to I-15 and other major local roadways. The property is centrally located in the San Diego region with easy access to surrounding business centers, public transportation and residential communities.

Sorrento Towers is one of three assets KBS has assisted PRIME in acquiring for its portfolio since listing on the Singapore Exchange in 2019. "At 98.2% occupancy, Sorrento Towers is one of the most sought-after properties in San Diego's premier innovation hub and is within walking distance of over 60,000 square feet of high-quality retail amenities," says Gio Cordoves, Western regional president for KBS. "Through this transaction, KBS has assisted PRIME in securing another opportunity to add value to this portfolio."

Sorrento Towers recently underwent significant common area upgrades totaling more than $8.4 million including an expanded first-floor curtain wall that captured additional ground-floor area; a fully renovated, open-air plaza; completely renovated main lobbies; renovated elevator lobbies, elevator cabs and restrooms; and new amenity spaces that include a state-of-the-art fitness center, conferencing spaces, a training center and multiple outdoor, collaborative meeting areas. Additionally, Shorenstein invested approximately $16.7 million for new, best-in-class tenant improvements within the last two years alone. KBS is planning a series of additional upgrades to the property, including further restroom renovations, further additions to outdoor meeting areas, space activation and WiFi enhancements.

The Sorrento Mesa submarket is home to San Diego's largest concentration of technology companies, including those in the life science, biotech and med-tech sectors, telecommunications, wireless applications and healthcare. Life sciences conversions of older office properties has become more prevalent throughout San Diego in recent years. The region remains extremely attractive to national technology companies, financial institutions and defense contractors, due to its educated workforce and robust venture capital investments. Net absorption turned positive for San Diego's office market after five consecutive quarters of losses, posting 127,007 square feet in gains, according to Newmark Research.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Our comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. In 2020, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $1.9 billion. Newmark, together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned licensees, operates globally from approximately 490 offices with 19,300 professionals. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

Newmark_Group_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY53465&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-facilitates-146-million-sale-of-sorrento-towers-in-san-diego-ca-301341133.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY53465&Transmission_Id=202107261200PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY53465&DateId=20210726
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment