Allegiant Partners With Live Nation Venues And Music Festivals To Bring Customers Unprecedented Access To Live Music Experiences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced an exclusive partnership with select Live Nation venues, Ticketmaster and music festivals to give customers access to unparalleled live entertainment experiences across the United States. The multi-year strategic partnership brings together the best of travel and live experiences including digital and commerce elements. As fans discover live events and purchase tickets across the Live Nation and Ticketmaster platforms, they will gain access to turnkey travel packages - including nonstop flights - when planning to attend concerts and festivals across the country. Additionally, as customers book travel, they will be offered exclusive experiences and events at their destination, national sweepstakes opportunities and more.

Allegiant_Live_Nation_partnership.jpg

A recent Allegiant survey indicated that, pre-pandemic, half of the airline's customers attended one or more live concerts a year and about 25 percent attended at least one music festival. Of the more than 130 cities Allegiant serves, many feature a live entertainment venue. The partnership will give Allegiant a physical presence at more than 30 of those venues and theaters, affording fans access to special offers in their home cities as well as on the road. Next month, Allegiant will launch a new customer loyalty program and over time members will be able to earn points that they can redeem for event tickets and curated live experiences.

Down the road, Allegiant customers who book air travel will receive a curated link to explore and purchase event tickets on Ticketmaster. This function will evolve to full integration and offer customers a "one click" option to purchase a flight and concert tickets on Allegiant.com.

"Our business is built around leisure travel and bringing affordable access to special experiences and events – and that includes live music experiences," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "And now, coming out of the pandemic, demand for live entertainment and demand for leisure travel have never been higher. People are ready to enjoy the live events they've been missing out on, and this partnership will bring them an incredible array of previously unavailable options.

"From a business standpoint, this is a completely unique relationship combining innovative commerce and marketing components," he continued. "It's an opportunity for Allegiant to be truly woven into the fabric of the full gamut of leisure travel experiences - including entertainment."

"Travel and events go hand in hand and this partnership will make it even easier to plan those experiences together," said Jeff Shaw, senior vice president, Live Nation. "We see a tremendous amount of opportunity as 85 percent of fans agree traveling for a live music event makes the experience even more memorable."

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contacts

Allegiant
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: [email protected]

Live Nation
Debra Duffy
[email protected]

Allegiant_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA54500&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-partners-with-live-nation-venues-and-music-festivals-to-bring-customers-unprecedented-access-to-live-music-experiences-301341237.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA54500&Transmission_Id=202107261300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA54500&DateId=20210726
