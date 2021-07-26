XPeng P7 Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in China's Latest C-NCAP Safety Test

The XPeng P7 achieved 5-star safety rating with the total score of 89.4% and the highest active safety score of 98.51% among electric vehicles in China, according to the latest China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP) safety test results announced today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005710/en/

XPeng smart EV sedan achieves 5-star safety rating (Photo: Business Wire)

Issued by the China Automotive Technology Research Center, C-NCAP aims to provide rigorous and comprehensive vehicle safety tests in terms of occupant protection, pedestrian protection, and active safety. C-NCAP testing for active safety includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems, AEB testing for car-to-car rear collisions (AEB CCR), and AEB testing for pedestrians (AEB VRU Ped). In all these areas, the P7’s high-performance systems contributed strongly, enabling the final 98.51% aggregate score, and reflecting the P7’s market-leading technology.

The XPeng P7 also achieved a 92.61% occupant protection score in the C-NCAP safety test. Within this occupant protection score, the P7 achieved a 91.99% score on frontal 40% collision testing, and a 100% score on side impact tests. This reflects XPeng’s achievements in attaining a high standard of mechanical engineering in its vehicles, to match their cutting-edge autonomous driving systems.

The P7 has gone through 2 years of optimization totaling 40,000 hours. In the most stringent offset collision conditions, invasion to the foot area is controlled within 5mm. For side collisions, the B-pillar uses double hot-formed steel plates with 67mm maximum intrusion, equivalent to only half of the intrusion of most models (120mm). The P7 electric drive system adopts a rear-end arrangement, and the entire front engine room is a huge crumple space, with an energy-absorbing space of 1223 mm, 2.4 times that of a fuel vehicle. In a frontal collision, the peak deceleration is reduced from 42g to 25g, a 41% reduction compared with that of a fuel vehicle. The entire collision elapsed time is extended from 63ms to 80ms, an increase of 26%, greatly reducing chest and head injuries for occupants.

Ultra-high-strength steel comprises of 16% of the P7’s body structure with thermoformed steel accounting for 13%. A large number of parts are thermoformed to build a 360-degree protection thermoformed surrounding body. The use rate of thermoforming materials is twice that of most models, and the number of components used in thermoforming materials is 1.5 times that of luxury models.

Earlier in July, the P7 also became the first to receive the 5-star rating from the i-VISTA (Intelligent Vehicle Integrated Systems Test Area) intelligent vehicle testing platform in China. The P7 achieved four “Excellent” ratings from i-VISTA in smart driving, smart safety, smart interaction, and smart energy efficiency. It also obtained “Excellent” ratings in lane change assist, AEB emergency braking, LDW lane departure warning, as well as in smoothness and richness of touchscreen and voice interaction.

Photo & video library:

https%3A%2F%2Fdrive.google.com%2Fdrive%2Fu%2F0%2Ffolders%2F1J1y5iwgvO-MSldQYawKjTwh0QjMQJokQ

Follow us on:

XPeng+Twitter

XPeng+LinkedIn

XPeng+Facebook

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, located in Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fen.xiaopeng.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005710/en/