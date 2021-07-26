AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC. SCHEDULES RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Rogers, Arkansas , July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. ( CRMT) today announced it will release fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, after the market closes. Senior management will hold a conference call the following day, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern).

A live audio of the conference call will be accessible to the public by calling (877) 776-4031, conference ID #9489631. International callers should dial (631) 291-4132. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for thirty days and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056, conference ID #9489631; International callers should dial (404) 537-3406.

A webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website www.car-mart.com.

