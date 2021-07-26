Logo
Zhang Financial LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Align Technology Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Zhang Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Align Technology Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Parker Hannifin Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhang Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, Zhang Financial LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zhang Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zhang+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zhang Financial LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 343,745 shares, 21.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 245,477 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 145,183 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 220,602 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  5. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 59,737 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 42,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.791000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $392.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 219,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 143.55%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.939900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.927000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $249.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.47%. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Zhang Financial LLC still held 2,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Zhang Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. Zhang Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zhang Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zhang Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zhang Financial LLC keeps buying
