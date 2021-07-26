Q3 Asset Management Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

New Purchases: FNCL, SCHH, VIS, FXC, FDIS, FMB, IAI, TGT, EXPD, DISH, WFC, CI, FCX, NTAP, ASML, GOOG, CDW,

FNCL, SCHH, VIS, FXC, FDIS, FMB, IAI, TGT, EXPD, DISH, WFC, CI, FCX, NTAP, ASML, GOOG, CDW, Added Positions: QQQ, OIH, VCSH, BEN, EMB,

QQQ, OIH, VCSH, BEN, EMB, Reduced Positions: VOE, VBR, JNK, XLE, MUB, AMLP, PDBC, NUE, JPST, VGSH, AMAT, TSLA, MRO,

VOE, VBR, JNK, XLE, MUB, AMLP, PDBC, NUE, JPST, VGSH, AMAT, TSLA, MRO, Sold Out: EDV, VLUE, IBB, CARZ, IXN, SCHP, IPAY, XHB, VMBS, PBCT, XOM, ABT, BA, GE, SPG, BIL, VIAC, MU, LRCX, PYPL, WDC, WHGOF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Q3 Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Q3 Asset Management owns 35 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 318,071 shares, 61.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.88% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 34,830 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 41,627 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.12% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 108,095 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08% Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) - 108,631 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 108,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 122,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 27,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $81.62, with an estimated average price of $79.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 30,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $79.06. The stock is now traded at around $83.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 30,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 35,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 111.88%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.56%. The holding were 318,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 128.96%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $194.320300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 25,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1024.54%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.752600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 27,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.39 and $62.59, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

Q3 Asset Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.08%. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Q3 Asset Management still held 21,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.15%. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Q3 Asset Management still held 20,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.58%. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Q3 Asset Management still held 70,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Q3 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Nucor Corp by 20.84%. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Q3 Asset Management still held 7,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.