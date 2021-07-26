Logo
Q3 Asset Management Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Q3 Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Q3 Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Q3 Asset Management owns 35 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Q3 Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/q3+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Q3 Asset Management
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 318,071 shares, 61.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.88%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 34,830 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 41,627 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.12%
  4. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 108,095 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08%
  5. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) - 108,631 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 108,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 122,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 27,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $81.62, with an estimated average price of $79.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 30,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $79.06. The stock is now traded at around $83.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 30,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 35,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 111.88%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.56%. The holding were 318,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 128.96%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $194.320300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 25,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1024.54%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.752600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 27,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (CARZ)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.39 and $62.59, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Q3 Asset Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.08%. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Q3 Asset Management still held 21,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Q3 Asset Management reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.15%. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Q3 Asset Management still held 20,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Q3 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.58%. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Q3 Asset Management still held 70,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Q3 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Nucor Corp by 20.84%. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Q3 Asset Management still held 7,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Q3 Asset Management.

1. Q3 Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Q3 Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Q3 Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Q3 Asset Management keeps buying
