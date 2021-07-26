Smithfield Trust Co Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: ESGV, 6CL0, EVR, JBL, OGN, SBLK, BCS, CTSO, KBR, RY, SHOP, SONO, VTHR, VICI, WAL,
- Added Positions: ISTB, BSV, VOO, BIV, VPL, VWO, VGK, VTEB, SHV, MCO, SEDG, MET, LULU, LH, MUB, IPG, IBM, HSY, POOL, RHI, XLE, XYL, SWK, GDX, VIG, VZ, VRM, TEAM, ETN, DKS, DE, FB, AIZ, FRC, GOOGL, FIVE, DAR, GLW, SPG, CNC, SQ, PXD, CE, SYF, SDY, TPX, TXN, TTD, TR, TTC, TRMB, URI, VLO, CDNS, CME, CI, CBRE, VYMI, VEU, BSX, AVTR, AMP, MO, VOYA, ALLY, WBA, SCZ, F, FBHS, GIS, GM, HASI, HI, HBAN, FIS, IP, BSCM, IQV, EZU, EEM, IVW, IBB, CRWD, FMC, ES, EME, DRE, LYV, DFS, LITE, MGM, MCHP, MU, MOS, PNC, PH, PBR, RJF,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.A, BND, VGSH, NEAR, AGG, IWF, VB, PFF, IWD, IEMG, MINT, SQQQ, SHM, IPAC, IEUR, LOW, MSFT, VYM, NEE, ROK, VCSH, CSX, DEO, IJH, IJR, JPM, VGIT, WSBC, TEL, CCI, HIG, INTC, DSI, GLD, SYY, MDT, T, ABT, ABBV, ALK, AXP, AIG, BP, BIDU, BAC, BRK.B, SAM, C, KO, CL, D, EBS, EPD, EQR, XOM, HUN, ILMN, IVE, IWN, IWM, FLOT, JD, KLAC, KDP, VAC, MA, MCD, NFLX, PCAR, PAYX, PEP, PFE, PG, SPY, SCHD, USB, VFC, VOT, VBR, WFC, LIN, TT, AMG, AVY, BCE, BDX, BBY, BWA, BMY, CDW, CMS, CVS, CNI, CARR, CVX, CSCO, CTAS, CMCSA, ED, STZ, COR, COST, CONE, DHI, DG, DOW, DUK, DD, EBAY, ENTG, NVST, EXC, EXPD, FAST, FCX, GILD, GS, GWW, HUM, IFF, EWC, IWR, IWB, IWO, KMB, LHX, EL, LBRDK, LMT, MKL, MXIM, MMS, MDLZ, NBIX, NICE, NKE, NVS, NUE, OTIS, PRAA, PSB, PYPL, PM, PAA, PLD, RTX, RSG, SRE, SPLK, TJX, TMUS, TTWO, TFX, TMO, TSCO, UL, UNH, URBN, VOE, VNQ, VTV, VTRS, VST, VNT, WAB, WMT, ZEN,
- Sold Out: UBSI, BOND, CHRW, AVD, IWV, PINS, PCI, PDI, TTEK, STX, NTES, JEF, AKAM, FE, BXMT, FFIV, TBT, SH, AIRC, ZM, GOLD, PRSP, SAIL, LBRT, ZTO, DNOW, CUB, STND, CIM, SQM, EDU, SPB, VAR, CLGX, TGP, TCF, GABC, PLAB, OTEX, JWN, HMSY,
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,870,027 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 357,083 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,130,226 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 253,464 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 238,457 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jabil Inc (JBL)
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $54.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.519000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.429100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barclays PLC (BCS)
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 775.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 414,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 226.60%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $123.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 518.95%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 71.78%. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $36.36 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.31.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $22.56.Sold Out: American Vanguard Corp (AVD)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in American Vanguard Corp. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $19.03.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Smithfield Trust Co reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.19%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.483000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Smithfield Trust Co still held 187,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.
