Smithfield Trust Co Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Smithfield Trust Co Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Smithfield Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Organon, Pool Corp, sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithfield Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Smithfield Trust Co owns 1050 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smithfield+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,870,027 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 357,083 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,130,226 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 253,464 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 238,457 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $54.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.519000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.429100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barclays PLC (BCS)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 775.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 414,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 226.60%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $123.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 518.95%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 71.78%. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $36.36 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $22.56.

Sold Out: American Vanguard Corp (AVD)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in American Vanguard Corp. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.19%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.483000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Smithfield Trust Co still held 187,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITHFIELD TRUST CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider