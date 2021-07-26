Smithfield Trust Co Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: ESGV, 6CL0, EVR, JBL, OGN, SBLK, BCS, CTSO, KBR, RY, SHOP, SONO, VTHR, VICI, WAL,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Organon, Pool Corp, sells Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithfield Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Smithfield Trust Co owns 1050 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,870,027 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 357,083 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,130,226 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 253,464 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 238,457 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $54.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.519000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.429100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 775.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 414,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 226.60%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $123.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 518.95%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 71.78%. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $36.36 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.31.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $22.56.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in American Vanguard Corp. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Smithfield Trust Co reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.19%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.483000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Smithfield Trust Co still held 187,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.