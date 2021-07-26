Coastal Capital Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: VTHR, IWV, VONE, EAGG, VTWO, VONG, PEJ, NUSC, ESML, IEFA, PRF, EBC, VONV, CHRW, PLBY, XSPA, IWP, IWS, SHV, OGN, UBER, SNAP, SCHX, QS, RKT, SCHA, SDGR, IBMK, FNDX, FNDA, FSR, ALXN, ABC, AON, ASXC, AUD, AUD, AVY, NEAR, BAM, CMG, CCIV, IWN, LIT, PXH, SHY, IEMG, IDEV, REET, IBMJ, AFRM, SCZ, IWO,

VTHR, IWV, VONE, EAGG, VTWO, VONG, PEJ, NUSC, ESML, IEFA, PRF, EBC, VONV, CHRW, PLBY, XSPA, IWP, IWS, SHV, OGN, UBER, SNAP, SCHX, QS, RKT, SCHA, SDGR, IBMK, FNDX, FNDA, FSR, ALXN, ABC, AON, ASXC, AUD, AUD, AVY, NEAR, BAM, CMG, CCIV, IWN, LIT, PXH, SHY, IEMG, IDEV, REET, IBMJ, AFRM, SCZ, IWO, Added Positions: SCHF, IVV, SCHE, SCHD, IJH, EMB, HYG, IJR, VYM, SPY, AOM, FB, VTV, AOK, AOA, JPM, PKI, MSFT, IGSB, ACWI, ORCL, PLTR, PM, OGE, NVDA, QQQX, NI, MU, SPDW, VZ, VCSH, UAL, TWTR, TRV, TSM, SYK, SQ, SDY, PAYX, SO, SBRA, PRU, PPL, PINS, MINT, TIP, PFE, PENN, BTI, DKNG, D, DM, RQI, FOF, CVX, CNP, AVGO, EIX, BX, BB, BIIB, T, MO, BABA, AMD, ACN, IBM, LUMN, KHC, KMI, IYH, ABBV, SUB, IWF, ESGD, MMP, HBAN, BTO, GER, FXH, XOM, EXC, MJ, EPD,

FPX, AMGN, SCHZ, AGG, IGIB, IYY, VEA, VWO, PYPL, ESPO, VIG, VEU, EFA, SPEM, IDV, SPGI, GLD, AOR, FNDF, SCHG, IBB, DGRW, SHYG, RSP, HPQ, FVD, FXN, SKYY, FTEC, VGT, IXUS, VTI, BA, BND, VOO, UPS, VB, VO, SBUX, TMUS, LHX, LQD, AXP, BRK.B, BMY, COST, CSX, CVS, FDX, HD, CRM, PFF, ADBE, MFC, MAR, MA, MDT, QCOM, Sold Out: MOAT, IJS, HYLS, USMV, XLP, ITA, EMLP, TLT, DLS, JPIN, JPST, ANGL, IPAY, GWX, GEM, SDRLF, PRSP, BIG, FTCS, FV, APH, AEIS, VBK, VBR, USB, FISV, HAL, INTU, PBR, PII, PGR, SHW, TCF, CUB, UNH, ULTA, FLT, WDAY, MNKKQ, CFG, 2TX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Amgen Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Capital Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Coastal Capital Group, Inc. owns 518 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 262,265 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,471,196 shares, 23.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 567,329 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 125,024 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 705,474 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $203.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $261.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.68 and $200.28, with an estimated average price of $194.38. The stock is now traded at around $205.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 131.44%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 110.08%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.269300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $170.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 67.23%. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $39.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.009600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.