Coastal Capital Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Amgen Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Coastal Capital Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Amgen Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Capital Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Coastal Capital Group, Inc. owns 518 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coastal Capital Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+capital+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coastal Capital Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 262,265 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,471,196 shares, 23.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 567,329 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 125,024 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  5. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 705,474 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $203.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $261.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.68 and $200.28, with an estimated average price of $194.38. The stock is now traded at around $205.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 131.44%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 110.08%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.269300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $170.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 67.23%. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $39.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.009600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Coastal Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coastal Capital Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Coastal Capital Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Coastal Capital Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coastal Capital Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coastal Capital Group, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider