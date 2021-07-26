Towerview Llc Buys Tastemaker Acquisition Corp, Genesis Park Acquisition Corp, TLG Acquisition One Corp, Sells W R Grace, Corning Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP

New Purchases: TMKR, TLGA, CRU, HCII, HIII, DISCK, T,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tastemaker Acquisition Corp, Genesis Park Acquisition Corp, TLG Acquisition One Corp, Crucible Acquisition Corp, Hudson Executive Investment Corp II, sells W R Grace, Corning Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Lands' End Inc, Mack-Cali Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towerview Llc. As of 2021Q2, Towerview Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) - 3,815,000 shares, 36.87% of the total portfolio. Saga Communications Inc (SGA) - 1,161,144 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Tastemaker Acquisition Corp (TMKR) - 995,895 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (GNPK) - 910,000 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 273.34% Lands' End Inc (LE) - 200,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.58%

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 995,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerview Llc initiated holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Crucible Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 333,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 307,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerview Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerview Llc added to a holding in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp by 273.34%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 910,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Towerview Llc sold out a holding in MediaCo Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $2.62 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $3.41.