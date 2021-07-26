Tri-Star Advisors Inc. Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

- New Purchases: FALN, IXG, IGIB, USIG, PZG,
- Added Positions: IUSB, GOVT, EFV, IGSB, IVV, IYE, MBB, ESGE, HYG, VLUE, EFG, IJR, TIP, VTI, MTUM, VEA, VWO, VTV, EMB, VOO, BNDX,
- Reduced Positions: IXN, MSFT, SPEM,
- Sold Out: LQD, IHI, USMV,
For the details of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tri-star+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,368 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 458,772 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.36%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 872,786 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.48%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 210,749 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 318,473 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89%
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 339,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 69,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.97 and $1.08, with an estimated average price of $1.04. The stock is now traded at around $0.907500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 458,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 150,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.
