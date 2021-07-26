Logo
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tri-Star Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tri-Star Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Tri-Star Advisors Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tri-star+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,368 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
  2. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 458,772 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.36%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 872,786 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.48%
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 210,749 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 318,473 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89%
New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 339,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 69,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.97 and $1.08, with an estimated average price of $1.04. The stock is now traded at around $0.907500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 458,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 150,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

1. Tri-Star Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Tri-Star Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tri-Star Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tri-Star Advisors Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
