Riverbridge Partners Llc Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Avalara Inc, Fiverr International, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Linde PLC

- New Purchases: 4LRA, GKOS, PRCH, DG, ALGN, SPGI, OKTA,
- Added Positions: AVLR, FVRR, PCTY, ENSG, AMED, PNTG, PHR, GSHD, TDOC, MODN, FIVE, TWOU, LOPE, PAYC, WST, BL, RBA, CSGP, PEGA, WK, ANSS, KRNT, HEI, FAST, ALRM, TECH, VRSK, NEOG, HCSG, AMZN, GDDY, ROL, GNTX, GWRE, NATI, MSFT, EXPO, OLLI, CRL, ILMN, SPSC, PRLB, INOV, VEEV, GDYN, GOOGL, CGNX, PRO, DHR, CRM, POWI, PRAA, KIDS, EYE, HCAT, JKHY, IDXX, HSKA, MEDP, PETQ, CRNC, TMX, UNH, AZPN, ECL, KAI, LII, MMS, MIDD, NVDA, ROG, SBUX, USPH, WSO, V, NOW, ADI, FIVN, GOOG, CCMP, DSGX, INFO, NFLX, PG, INGN, IUSG, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: AMN, LIN, FND, WSC, AOS, FRPT, GLOB, TYL, CHE, VTI, RHHBY, IWB, IWO, VXF, ABBV, FB, WMT, USB, TJX, SNA, ROK, PEP, PAYX, JNJ, JPM, INTC, FISV, EFX, KO, ASB, AXP,
- Sold Out: IAC, CVGW, IFF, RBGLY, PS,
These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC
- Globant SA (GLOB) - 1,520,948 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 1,543,234 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 4,637,425 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 2,861,417 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
- Amedisys Inc (AMED) - 1,016,623 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 599,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)
Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Glaukos Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.06 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $82.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 547,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,325,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $414.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $253.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 207.00%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $169.601000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 756,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 132.29%. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $240.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 415,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $156.94 and $200, with an estimated average price of $179.84. The stock is now traded at around $202.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 863,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)
Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $95.52, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $85.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,729,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)
Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 61.61%. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,275,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Phreesia Inc by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 874,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)
Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $63.12 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $73.52.Sold Out: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY)
Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $18.43.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC.
1. RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
