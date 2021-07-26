Logo
Riverbridge Partners Llc Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Avalara Inc, Fiverr International, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Linde PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Riverbridge Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Avalara Inc, Fiverr International, Paylocity Holding Corp, Glaukos Corp, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Linde PLC, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverbridge Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverbridge+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC
  1. Globant SA (GLOB) - 1,520,948 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  2. Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 1,543,234 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
  3. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 4,637,425 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
  4. Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 2,861,417 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
  5. Amedisys Inc (AMED) - 1,016,623 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 599,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Glaukos Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.06 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $82.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 547,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,325,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $414.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $253.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 207.00%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $169.601000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 756,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 132.29%. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $240.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 415,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $156.94 and $200, with an estimated average price of $179.84. The stock is now traded at around $202.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 863,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $95.52, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $85.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,729,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 61.61%. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,275,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Phreesia Inc by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 874,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $63.12 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $73.52.

Sold Out: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY)

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $18.43.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
