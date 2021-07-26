Barton Investment Management Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: VOO,

VOO, Added Positions: DCT, AVLR, OKTA, COUP,

DCT, AVLR, OKTA, COUP, Reduced Positions: SHOP, AMZN, EA, QCOM, GOOG, TROW, AXP, GOOGL, JNJ,

SHOP, AMZN, EA, QCOM, GOOG, TROW, AXP, GOOGL, JNJ, Sold Out: BND,

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barton Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Barton Investment Management owns 38 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 229,815 shares, 27.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 430,848 shares, 18.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,813 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 347,249 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 607,449 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barton Investment Management added to a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 615,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barton Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.