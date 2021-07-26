Logo
Cabot Money Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Tyler Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salem, MA, based Investment company Cabot Money Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Tyler Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Magna International Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, ServiceNow Inc, Adobe Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabot Money Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cabot Money Management Inc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $733 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cabot+money+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 183,438 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 300,912 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  3. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 632,891 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
  4. First Republic Bank (FRC) - 112,048 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
  5. Bank OZK (OZK) - 484,691 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $493.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.077700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2224.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.791000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 904.45%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.752600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 65.67%. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $81.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 47,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc by 129.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.13 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $62.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $73.6 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $79.72.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
