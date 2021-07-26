Meritage Portfolio Management Buys VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Sage Therapeutics Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Thor Industries Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Meritage Portfolio Management Buys VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Sage Therapeutics Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Thor Industries Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Meritage Portfolio Management (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Sage Therapeutics Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Dropbox Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, sells Thor Industries Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Johnson & Johnson, , Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Portfolio Management. As of 2021Q2, Meritage Portfolio Management owns 296 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meritage+portfolio+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 652,499 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 274,749 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,639 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,699 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 768,073 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.26%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 231,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 272,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 435,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 60,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 59,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 355,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 56.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 768,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 128.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 118,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.194200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 166,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 53,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 945.99%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 136,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Sold Out: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider