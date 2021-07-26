Meritage Portfolio Management Buys VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Sage Therapeutics Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Thor Industries Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: REMX, SAGE, DBX, TROW, MKSI, NOMD, FANG, GM, MRVL, WFC, HIW, J, BNPQY, URI, F, CR, MC, APAM, TRTN, ELUXY, O, OGE, UOVEY, BRX, LCII, EBND, SEB, SBUX, XPEL, ESGV, NVMI, MYRG, LSCC, ECHO, MCBC, ISRG, SF, FATE, TYL, CRUS, CC, BPFH, WNS, BIIB, SRLN,

REMX, SAGE, DBX, TROW, MKSI, NOMD, FANG, GM, MRVL, WFC, HIW, J, BNPQY, URI, F, CR, MC, APAM, TRTN, ELUXY, O, OGE, UOVEY, BRX, LCII, EBND, SEB, SBUX, XPEL, ESGV, NVMI, MYRG, LSCC, ECHO, MCBC, ISRG, SF, FATE, TYL, CRUS, CC, BPFH, WNS, BIIB, SRLN, Added Positions: IGSB, SCHO, TTE, AEIS, MRK, IGIB, WPC, MO, FITB, IJR, SLYV, SCHP, CNQ, CTRE, IWF, VXUS, IWD, SCHR, AMAT, CMCSA, EOG, INTC, PFE, ONEQ, MUB, SUB, AYI, AMP, ABC, BP, OZK, BRK.B, BHP, BA, COF, CFG, DELL, DVN, DLTR, DHI, EMR, ERIC, EXPD, EXR, XOM, XLF, FMC, FL, GD, GL, GS, GWW, ICLR, JPM, KR, LKQ, LOW, MGA, MCK, NSC, NVO, PLXS, PPL, PRU, SLB, SPG, STLD, MOS, TMO, TNET, UNH, VZ, WMT, WRK, SCHA, SCHF, USHY, ATEYY, AIMC, ASGN, ASMIY, ATKR, BTI, CAH, CVX, CNX, CBSH, CRSP, CUBI, DECK, EME, HELE, ILPT, IBP, JOUT, MCD, MTG, NHC, NSRGY, PG, PUMP, RCKY, STT, SUPN, VDC, WAL, YELP, VBK, VTI, EFA, VEU,

IGSB, SCHO, TTE, AEIS, MRK, IGIB, WPC, MO, FITB, IJR, SLYV, SCHP, CNQ, CTRE, IWF, VXUS, IWD, SCHR, AMAT, CMCSA, EOG, INTC, PFE, ONEQ, MUB, SUB, AYI, AMP, ABC, BP, OZK, BRK.B, BHP, BA, COF, CFG, DELL, DVN, DLTR, DHI, EMR, ERIC, EXPD, EXR, XOM, XLF, FMC, FL, GD, GL, GS, GWW, ICLR, JPM, KR, LKQ, LOW, MGA, MCK, NSC, NVO, PLXS, PPL, PRU, SLB, SPG, STLD, MOS, TMO, TNET, UNH, VZ, WMT, WRK, SCHA, SCHF, USHY, ATEYY, AIMC, ASGN, ASMIY, ATKR, BTI, CAH, CVX, CNX, CBSH, CRSP, CUBI, DECK, EME, HELE, ILPT, IBP, JOUT, MCD, MTG, NHC, NSRGY, PG, PUMP, RCKY, STT, SUPN, VDC, WAL, YELP, VBK, VTI, EFA, VEU, Reduced Positions: JNJ, T, SPYV, CVS, MET, NSA, SJM, AAPL, WMB, COP, AMZN, GVI, MU, GOOGL, HPQ, TPX, FTNT, AME, KLAC, ADBE, VWO, TTGT, SSNC, YETI, SWKS, SPGI, SDY, PII, ZBRA, SPY, LRCX, SHM, BBY, BIO, AVGO, DHR, APPS, ETSY, HOLX, ILMN, FISV, CERN, IUSG, IWO, HD, SCHG, SCHV, IBM, VYM, VTV, MRNA,

JNJ, T, SPYV, CVS, MET, NSA, SJM, AAPL, WMB, COP, AMZN, GVI, MU, GOOGL, HPQ, TPX, FTNT, AME, KLAC, ADBE, VWO, TTGT, SSNC, YETI, SWKS, SPGI, SDY, PII, ZBRA, SPY, LRCX, SHM, BBY, BIO, AVGO, DHR, APPS, ETSY, HOLX, ILMN, FISV, CERN, IUSG, IWO, HD, SCHG, SCHV, IBM, VYM, VTV, MRNA, Sold Out: THO, ROK, IPHI, TTWO, CRWD, ROL, PXD, HIG, CTSH, HUBB, WBA, XLE, ASBFY, STX, SBNY, UBS, MPW, NHI, AFL, MCY, HBI, UGI, CSCO, BRO, UEIC, WDR, IAU, SHYF, MUSA, MKTX, EFSC, WGO,

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Sage Therapeutics Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Dropbox Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, sells Thor Industries Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Johnson & Johnson, , Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Portfolio Management. As of 2021Q2, Meritage Portfolio Management owns 296 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MERITAGE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meritage+portfolio+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 652,499 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 274,749 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,639 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,699 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 768,073 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.26%

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 231,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 272,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 435,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 60,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $162.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 59,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 355,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 56.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 768,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 128.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 118,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.194200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 166,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 53,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 945.99%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 136,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9.