United Bank Buys Adobe Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Allstate Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company United Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Nike Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Allstate Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank. As of 2021Q2, United Bank owns 83 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of United Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of United Bank
  1. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 73,851 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,201 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
  3. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 103,671 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,701 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,947 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

United Bank initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

United Bank initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.895700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

United Bank initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

United Bank added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

United Bank added to a holding in Nike Inc by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

United Bank added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 71.79%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $872.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

United Bank sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of United Bank. Also check out:

1. United Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. United Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. United Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that United Bank keeps buying
