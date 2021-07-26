United Bank Buys Adobe Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Allstate Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc

- New Purchases: ADBE, ATVI, BX,
- Added Positions: XLE, AMZN, NKE, BLK, FB, NVDA, AMT, EL, XLI, COST, T, JNJ, SO, ACN, HD,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, ALL, VNQ, GNR, ABT, XLK, AAPL, LOW, BMY, IJH, DE, TFC, IJR, TJX, PFE, XLV, MSFT, CVX, FDL, PG, INTC, GOOGL, DIS, DUK, BRK.B, LLY, VZ, XLY, VTV, CVS, NSC, MDLZ, PEP, MA, V, XOM, CMCSA, MCD, EBAY, PANW, NEE, BA, MMC, ADI,
- Sold Out: DAL,
These are the top 5 holdings of United Bank
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 73,851 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,201 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
- SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 103,671 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,701 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,947 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
United Bank initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
United Bank initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.895700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
United Bank initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
United Bank added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
United Bank added to a holding in Nike Inc by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
United Bank added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 71.79%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $872.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
United Bank sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.
