Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys The Hershey Co, Blackstone Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Culbertson A N & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Hershey Co, Blackstone Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Clorox Co, Schlumberger, sells , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Culbertson A N & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Culbertson A N & Co Inc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CULBERTSON A N & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/culbertson+a+n+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CULBERTSON A N & CO INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 232,122 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,221 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,154 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 108,063 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 175,075 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $178.450500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 15,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.895700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 104.73%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $371.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $185.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.



