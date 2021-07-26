Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells SkyWest Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IBMJ, IBMK, REET, GOOG, PWZ, CAT, XOM, VBR,
- Added Positions: EEM, AAPL, IWM, VCSH, IVV, EFA, BAB, SCHP, CSCO, VWO, VNQ, PFF, MSFT, JNJ, WMT, ABBV, QCOM, LMT, JPM, INTC, IBM, EMR, BND, PEP, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, MMIN, VTEB, PFE, VZ, T, BSCM, KMB, VEA, PG, TGT, BSCL, OEF, V, MDY, ORCL, KO,
- Sold Out: SKYW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 99,854 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 149,391 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 236,350 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 78,268 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,791 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 52,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.271700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 28,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.273600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2777.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SkyWest Inc (SKYW)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in SkyWest Inc. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $49.46.
