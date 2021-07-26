Logo
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells SkyWest Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Paulson Wealth Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Alphabet Inc, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, sells SkyWest Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paulson+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 99,854 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 149,391 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 236,350 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 78,268 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,791 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 52,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.271700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 28,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.273600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2777.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SkyWest Inc (SKYW)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in SkyWest Inc. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $49.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paulson Wealth Management Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider