Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Ameriprise Financial Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon

- New Purchases: LDOS, SCZ, TSM, EVR, MASI, BIP, VEEV, VEU, AMD, IWD, GWX, GII, EWA, OGN, RBLX, LAZR, BIPC, TNL, TXT, STM, NTR, PLUG, PHG, ASR, CGNX,
- Added Positions: REGN, IMTM, GEM, GSIE, ABBV, DHI, AMGN, ON, LHX, AAPL, HOLX, FITB, GILD, NOC, TMO, AMZN, HTLF, BIIB, NVDA, CODI, SBUX, PG, AVGO, GLD, VIG, SWKS, EPD, BRK.B, CAT, CERN, COST, AMT, LUV, IWF, CHKP, FTSM, KTB, NMRK, KO, NXPI, V, TMUS, LLY, DIS, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: AMP, PNC, CDW, GOOG, CSCO, GNRC, APTV, SONY, BSCL, BSJL, INTC, VRP, VNLA, URI, KMB, FDN, FXL, FXR, IVV, QTEC, FV, MCO, FXD, BSCM, IVW, KSU, PFE, VTI, RTX, ANET, FBT, VO, ENB, NEE, PACW, GOOGL, DE, JPM, CBSH, CAH, IGSB, DUK, D, C, FXO, ALL, IFV, IJR, CVS, BMY, IXN, BLK, SPSB, SPY, BK, BP, AZN, MSI, MDLZ, VTRS, MS, MSFT, PRU, SRE, MRK, TJX, TXN, LXU, OTIS, VFC, WFC, K, JNJ, POST, FB, IBM, PLMR, CTVA,
- Sold Out: VOE, SCHG, T, EGOV, LW, WD5A, BUD, MPC, SSTK, BABA, GCP, AGR, CWH, GDS, VAR, PRSP, BYND, UBER, NKLA, RIDE, AI, EMQQ, GDX, JPIN, XMLV, MTSC, ATO, AVT, BAX, CALM, KMX, CCL, ETN, EIX, EQIX, FMNB, EQC, AWK, MCK, NWL, NOK, OMC, PCG, SCCO, TROW, WEN, CUBE,
These are the top 5 holdings of ATWOOD & PALMER INC
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 119,938 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,089,787 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 966,118 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 109,927 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 64,110 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 133,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $266.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 379 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.66 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $54.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $328.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18684.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $578.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 28,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3694.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 84.35%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.791000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $46.99 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 442.48%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 613 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 128.21%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 801 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25.Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45.
