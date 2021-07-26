Logo
Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Ameriprise Financial Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Atwood & Palmer Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Ameriprise Financial Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwood & Palmer Inc. As of 2021Q2, Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 397 stocks with a total value of $958 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATWOOD & PALMER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atwood+%26+palmer+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATWOOD & PALMER INC
  1. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 119,938 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,089,787 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  3. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 966,118 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
  4. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 109,927 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 64,110 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 133,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $266.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.66 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $54.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $328.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $135.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18684.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $578.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 28,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3694.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 84.35%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.791000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $46.99 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 442.48%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 128.21%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25.

Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of ATWOOD & PALMER INC. Also check out:

1. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATWOOD & PALMER INC keeps buying

