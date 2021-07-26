Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Berkshire Hat

- New Purchases: ICSH, ESML, EAGG, CROX, IXG, VCSH, IEMG, IWO, IWP, BAM, FALN, EMLC, IDV, GLD, FINX, FDN, 4LRA, DGRO, BOTZ, BIV, MQ, OGN, RBLX, NNOX, VRT, RJI, XSOE, XLU, VWOB, VPL, VNQI, URA, SRLN, SHYG, IGF, REM, QYLD, PSCT, PSCH, PHB, PDBC, PCY, NUSC, CINF, TREX, TTEK, TU, WPM, ROST, MGM, GEL, FCX, PRMW, TRMK, CNC, BXP, BHC, BBBY, B, AIT, AMX, ALB, AMG, COR, ASML, HCC, AMC, LAND, NOW, XYL, HII, FRC, BAH, AKUS, GNRC, FTNT, FERG, UUUU, ACM, AIMC, TNL, WEC, NS,
- Added Positions: PRF, VLUE, VWO, IWR, EZU, SPDW, QAI, ESGU, AGG, ESGE, ESGD, IWM, JKE, MDY, VTWO, AAPL, CSCO, EEM, IJR, NOBL, SUSB, VIG, HSY, HD, JPM, JNJ, LMT, MSFT, NKE, PEP, PG, WM, STAG, AMLP, EFV, IUSB, IWD, IWF, IWS, SPLG, SPY, VEA, VEU, VOO, AES, T, AMD, MO, AMGN, AMAT, AJG, ADP, TFC, BAC, BLK, BMY, CF, CNI, COF, CVX, CME, C, CMCSA, ED, COST, CCI, DHR, DEO, EIX, LLY, ENB, EQR, NEE, FAST, F, BEN, GPC, GILD, GS, HAL, HOG, HPQ, HON, ITW, IP, IPG, IRM, JNPR, MDLZ, LOW, MRVL, MXIM, MCK, MDT, MRK, MET, NGG, NI, ES, PNC, PENN, PFE, BPOP, NTR, PRU, QCOM, RYN, RIO, SEIC, SRE, SPG, SO, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TXN, USB, RTX, UNH, VLO, VZ, WPC, WMT, DIS, ANTM, WFC, WMB, DNP, MA, TMUS, BX, V, PM, AVGO, ABBV, NRZ, CWEN.A, NAVI, ANET, CFG, KHC, DELL, ARKK, BIL, CWB, EFA, EFG, ICLN, IJH, IWB, JNK, LIT, MTUM, PFF, SCZ, SLV, VNQ, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, XLP, DSI, VBR, GVI, BRK.A, VO, BIIB, DON, IEFA, LQD, GOVT, RODM, SHY, ITE, IHI, IWX, IXN, SCHD, SHV, MFC, DOL, USMV, BRK.B, VOE, IGSB, FLOT, VUG, VXUS, IWN, IYE, MBB, QQQ, SPIB, TIP, TLT, TOTL, PXD, ABT, AMZN, WTRG, RIOT, KO, DD, FISV, IBM, INTC, LNC, MVIS, VTRS, NVDA, NVS, MMM, PGR, UPS, EBSB, HROW, FB, FANG, SQ, AVLR, CTVA, PTON, CARR, OTIS, BWX,
- Sold Out: VDC, IAU, WD5A, ACWX, RIDE, IAC, GTXMQ, PRSP, PS, SPCE, TWOU, FUBO, MLND, PFPT, IPHI, BBD, AKO.B, VAR, TUP, SU, SRCL, STX, TLK, MKTX, MTB, JKHY, HCSG, CLGX, SBS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Baystate Wealth Management LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,622,134 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 593,911 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 516,315 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.75%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 167,794 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 2,074,540 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 633,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.752600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6. The stock is now traded at around $160.916000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 516,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 300,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 132.33%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.339300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.19%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4.Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.93 and $32.75, with an estimated average price of $30.33.Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5.
