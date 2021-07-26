Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Berkshire Hat

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baystate Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Baystate Wealth Management LLC owns 838 stocks with a total value of $972 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,622,134 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 593,911 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 516,315 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.75% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 167,794 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 2,074,540 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 633,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.752600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6. The stock is now traded at around $160.916000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 516,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 300,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 132.33%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.339300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.19%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.93 and $32.75, with an estimated average price of $30.33.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5.