Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Berkshire Hat

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Baystate Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baystate Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Baystate Wealth Management LLC owns 838 stocks with a total value of $972 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baystate Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baystate+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baystate Wealth Management LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,622,134 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  2. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 593,911 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  3. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 516,315 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.75%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 167,794 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 2,074,540 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 633,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.752600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6. The stock is now traded at around $160.916000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 516,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 300,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 132.33%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.339300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.19%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.93 and $32.75, with an estimated average price of $30.33.

Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baystate Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Baystate Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baystate Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baystate Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baystate Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
