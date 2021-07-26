Logo
Dearborn Partners Llc Buys Carrier Global Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, BCE Inc, Sells Prosperity Bancshares Inc, AT&T Inc, Spire Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Dearborn Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Carrier Global Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, BCE Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, sells Prosperity Bancshares Inc, AT&T Inc, Spire Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dearborn Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Dearborn Partners Llc owns 246 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dearborn+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 800,628 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  2. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 356,567 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 900,520 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  4. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 270,692 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 254,676 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $529.708800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $200.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 1010.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.541000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 865,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 8737.90%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 186,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BCE Inc (BCE)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in BCE Inc by 637.74%. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 152,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 375.41%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 234.60%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.

Sold Out: Spire Inc (SR)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Spire Inc. The sale prices were between $70.33 and $77.48, with an estimated average price of $74.41.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
