Dearborn Partners Llc Buys Carrier Global Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, BCE Inc, Sells Prosperity Bancshares Inc, AT&T Inc, Spire Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carrier Global Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, BCE Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, sells Prosperity Bancshares Inc, AT&T Inc, Spire Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dearborn Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Dearborn Partners Llc owns 246 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 800,628 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 356,567 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 900,520 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 270,692 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 254,676 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $529.708800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $200.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 1010.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.541000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 865,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 8737.90%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 186,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in BCE Inc by 637.74%. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 152,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 375.41%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 234.60%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Spire Inc. The sale prices were between $70.33 and $77.48, with an estimated average price of $74.41.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.