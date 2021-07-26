Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. Buys Foot Locker Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Jack In The Box Inc, Valvoline Inc

New Purchases: FL, ETWO, 6CL0, GOED, PINS, MGM, TBT, CENH, BALY, SUNL, RMGB, OSTK, SPFR, HMHC, SONO, BWMX, OSW,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Foot Locker Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, 1847 Goedeker Inc, sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Jack In The Box Inc, Valvoline Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $642 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garnet+equity+capital+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,040,000 shares, 69.33% of the total portfolio. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 544,265 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,500 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.00% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 50,000 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 442,659 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.7%

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $58.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 143,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 734,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,036,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3694.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vicor Corp. The sale prices were between $75.43 and $105.74, with an estimated average price of $88.93.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.