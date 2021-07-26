Logo
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. Buys Foot Locker Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Jack In The Box Inc, Valvoline Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Foot Locker Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, 1847 Goedeker Inc, sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Jack In The Box Inc, Valvoline Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $642 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garnet+equity+capital+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,040,000 shares, 69.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 544,265 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,500 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.00%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 50,000 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio.
  5. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 442,659 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.7%
New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $58.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 143,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 734,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,036,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3694.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75.

Sold Out: Vicor Corp (VICR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vicor Corp. The sale prices were between $75.43 and $105.74, with an estimated average price of $88.93.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.. Also check out:

1. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. keeps buying
