Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

- New Purchases: MDYV, QUAL, JKD, EFV,
- Added Positions: VOO, VCSH, SUB, SCHP, SPYV, BND, VGSH, IJH, MUB, AGG, BSV, SLYV, SCHZ, VTIP, IGSB, BRK.B, IWD, VEA, VT,
- Reduced Positions: VNQ, VOE, VCIT, VBR, VOOV, IJS, SCHH, SCHM, IUSV, IVE, SCHA, IEMG, BNDX, VTI, SCHX, FNDF, VO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lutz Financial Services LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,776,456 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 175,753 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 715,111 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 218,649 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 710,557 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80%
Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 429,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)
Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.968500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 192,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.
