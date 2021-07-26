Logo
Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lutz Financial Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lutz Financial Services LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lutz Financial Services LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $714 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lutz Financial Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lutz+financial+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lutz Financial Services LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,776,456 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 175,753 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 715,111 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 218,649 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  5. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 710,557 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 429,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

Lutz Financial Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.968500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 192,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Lutz Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lutz Financial Services LLC. Also check out:

1. Lutz Financial Services LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lutz Financial Services LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lutz Financial Services LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lutz Financial Services LLC keeps buying
