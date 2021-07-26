Berkshire Bank Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, McDonald's Corp, Owens-Corning Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Novartis AG, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

New Purchases: AGG, SIVB, IXUS, SPYD, PANW, OTIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, McDonald's Corp, Owens-Corning Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Novartis AG, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Intel Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Bank. As of 2021Q2, Berkshire Bank owns 125 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 137,621 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 398,994 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,161 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 134,570 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 316,929 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.75%

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $563.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $398.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 29,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $244.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 88.21%. The purchase prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 54,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 74.84%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.