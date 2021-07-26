Berkshire Bank Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, McDonald's Corp, Owens-Corning Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Novartis AG, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Berkshire Bank Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, McDonald's Corp, Owens-Corning Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Novartis AG, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Berkshire Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, McDonald's Corp, Owens-Corning Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Novartis AG, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Intel Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Bank. As of 2021Q2, Berkshire Bank owns 125 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berkshire Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkshire+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Berkshire Bank
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 137,621 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
  2. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 398,994 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,161 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 134,570 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 316,929 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.75%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $563.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $398.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 29,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $244.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 88.21%. The purchase prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 54,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 74.84%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $412.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Berkshire Bank. Also check out:

1. Berkshire Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berkshire Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berkshire Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berkshire Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider