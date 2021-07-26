Logo
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/navigation+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 401,753 shares, 84.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13555.78%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 117,285 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 11,746 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) - 18,654 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.79%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) - 10,032 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 117,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.86 and $55.27, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.797600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $77.87 and $102.51, with an estimated average price of $93.14. The stock is now traded at around $85.112400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13555.78%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 83.77%. The holding were 401,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.79%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 339.64%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 166.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $48.966000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 68.09%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $77.61 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $80.63.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying

