Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF

- New Purchases: JNK, SMIN, FXI, TNA, XLK, XLY, XLI, XLU, MRNA, MSOS, NUEM, LBTYA, MRK, XLE, ORCL, VZ, NUSC, NUHY, CERC, AGI, AMC, OGN, GOEV, APTX, MOTS,
- Added Positions: IWM, RSX, GLD, UAL, SPLG, IBM, LVS, DIS, WYNN, QTS, AAL, SQ, IIPR,
- Reduced Positions: SPY,
- Sold Out: TLT, EWG, EWU, EWZ, INDA, SCJ, SPXL, COR, ASYS, VXRT,
For the details of Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/navigation+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 401,753 shares, 84.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13555.78%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 117,285 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 11,746 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) - 18,654 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.79%
- BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) - 10,032 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 117,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.86 and $55.27, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.797600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $77.87 and $102.51, with an estimated average price of $93.14. The stock is now traded at around $85.112400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13555.78%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 83.77%. The holding were 401,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.79%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 339.64%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 166.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $48.966000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 68.09%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $77.61 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $80.63.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.
