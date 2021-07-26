Atwater Malick LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Boxlight Corp, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Chubb

New Purchases: MSFT, BOXL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Boxlight Corp, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwater Malick LLC. As of 2021Q2, Atwater Malick LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,448 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 30,971 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,690 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 21,256 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 56,437 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Boxlight Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.45. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.