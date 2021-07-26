Atwater Malick LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Boxlight Corp, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Chubb

- New Purchases: MSFT, BOXL,
- Added Positions: ACWI, AOS, WM, DGX, JNJ, CMCSA, GS, NVO, INTC, VZ, CAT, UPS, DEO, LOW, MCD, ACN, GOOGL, DIS, PFE, WMT, CVS, CNI, AGG, KO, CMI, PG, MUB, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, KMX,
- Sold Out: PENN, CB,
For the details of Atwater Malick LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atwater+malick+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Atwater Malick LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,448 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 30,971 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,690 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 21,256 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
- Waste Management Inc (WM) - 56,437 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boxlight Corp (BOXL)
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Boxlight Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.45. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Atwater Malick LLC. Also check out:
1. Atwater Malick LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atwater Malick LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atwater Malick LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atwater Malick LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment