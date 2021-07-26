Weybosset Research & Management Llc Buys Marriott International Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Ares Capital Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: MAR,

MAR, Added Positions: ABT, ACN, AMZN, AXP, AAPL, STZ, JPM, CRM, UNP, UPS, ABBV, CTVA, MMM,

ABT, ACN, AMZN, AXP, AAPL, STZ, JPM, CRM, UNP, UPS, ABBV, CTVA, MMM, Reduced Positions: DE, CPRT, SAIC, KEYS, BRK.B, HPQ, AGM, LH, CSCO, COKE, OZK, CMI, FMC, GD, TJX, TRP, JNJ, JKHY, MCD, AMGN, CAT,

DE, CPRT, SAIC, KEYS, BRK.B, HPQ, AGM, LH, CSCO, COKE, OZK, CMI, FMC, GD, TJX, TRP, JNJ, JKHY, MCD, AMGN, CAT, Sold Out: XOM, ARCC,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marriott International Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Ares Capital Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weybosset Research & Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Copart Inc (CPRT) - 200,538 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Deere & Co (DE) - 55,332 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 111,526 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 91,140 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) - 127,458 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $141.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.