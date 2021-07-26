Weybosset Research & Management Llc Buys Marriott International Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Ares Capital Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: MAR,
- Added Positions: ABT, ACN, AMZN, AXP, AAPL, STZ, JPM, CRM, UNP, UPS, ABBV, CTVA, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: DE, CPRT, SAIC, KEYS, BRK.B, HPQ, AGM, LH, CSCO, COKE, OZK, CMI, FMC, GD, TJX, TRP, JNJ, JKHY, MCD, AMGN, CAT,
- Sold Out: XOM, ARCC,
For the details of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 200,538 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 55,332 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 111,526 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 91,140 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) - 127,458 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $141.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.
