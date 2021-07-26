Pelham Capital Ltd. Buys KBR Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, FMC Corp, CoStar Group Inc

New Purchases: KBR, RBA, GRSV, MYTE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KBR Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Coupa Software Inc, L Brands Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, FMC Corp, CoStar Group Inc, , Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pelham Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Pelham Capital Ltd. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

L Brands Inc (LB) - 3,909,189 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.05% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 6,469,901 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.83% RH (RH) - 323,876 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 662,441 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.59% Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 530,913 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.94%

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.18 and $42.34, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.37%. The holding were 3,623,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 1,593,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,289,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 75,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 127.94%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $225.522500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 530,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $77.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 3,909,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34.

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64.

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.