Pelham Capital Ltd. Buys KBR Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, FMC Corp, CoStar Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pelham Capital Ltd. Buys KBR Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, FMC Corp, CoStar Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pelham Capital Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys KBR Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Coupa Software Inc, L Brands Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, FMC Corp, CoStar Group Inc, , Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pelham Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Pelham Capital Ltd. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pelham Capital Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pelham+capital+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pelham Capital Ltd.
  1. L Brands Inc (LB) - 3,909,189 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.05%
  2. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 6,469,901 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.83%
  3. RH (RH) - 323,876 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio.
  4. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 662,441 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.59%
  5. Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 530,913 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.94%
New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.18 and $42.34, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.37%. The holding were 3,623,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 1,593,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,289,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)

Pelham Capital Ltd. initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 75,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 127.94%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $225.522500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 530,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L Brands Inc (LB)

Pelham Capital Ltd. added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $77.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 3,909,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64.

Sold Out: (CCX)

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Pelham Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pelham Capital Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Pelham Capital Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pelham Capital Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pelham Capital Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pelham Capital Ltd. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider