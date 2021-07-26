Pelham Global Financials Ltd Buys State Street Corporation, PagSeguro Digital, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc

New Purchases: STT,

STT, Added Positions: PAGS, AXP, FIS,

PAGS, AXP, FIS, Reduced Positions: GS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys State Street Corporation, PagSeguro Digital, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Pelham Global Financials Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PELHAM GLOBAL FINANCIALS LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pelham+global+financials+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 287,312 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 652,070 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.13% Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 127,326 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 178,826 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 97,600 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $85.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.93%. The holding were 252,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 652,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.