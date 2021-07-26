Pelham Global Financials Ltd Buys State Street Corporation, PagSeguro Digital, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc

For the details of PELHAM GLOBAL FINANCIALS LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pelham+global+financials+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PELHAM GLOBAL FINANCIALS LTD
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 287,312 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 652,070 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.13%
- Morningstar Inc (MORN) - 127,326 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio.
- American Express Co (AXP) - 178,826 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 97,600 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio.
Pelham Global Financials Ltd initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $85.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.93%. The holding were 252,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Pelham Global Financials Ltd added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 652,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of PELHAM GLOBAL FINANCIALS LTD. Also check out:
