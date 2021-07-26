Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys ProShares Ultra QQQ, International Business Machines Corp, VF Corp, Sells ProShares Ultra Technology, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc

New Purchases: TBBK, DVA, UIS, ZS, TGH, AVTR, JAZZ, CVLT, INFY, INTU, TTT, PETQ, BTBT, ELAN, HUT, MOGO, KE, ANGN, VNOM, TNDM, TGLS, MARA, RILY, ECHO, DEH, ABB, SGDM, LIT, IGHG, FEZ, ESGV, OGN, VVOS, CDAK, 6S3, NNOX, NKTX, ARQT, GLEO, WIMI, VTIP, ESTA, AVRO, IT, MT, MSTR, MAS, MRVL, MTW, TGTX, IDCC, GIL, NOC, FCEL, CX, CAMT, CMS, BLDR, RIOT, ACGL, LNT, ISDR, AUPH, TITN, NMM, VMW, ESEA, FRST, HBI, TX, 3N7A, VABK, UFPI, AVNW, SKY, SIG, QGEN, OKE,

QLD, USTB, IBM, CVS, VFC, SNOW, GVA, UDOW, INTC, FANG, TLS, F, OI, CRWD, SOXL, BIB, XLE, XLF, GD, MCD, MCB, MDLZ, LKQ, MCK, XLU, HNI, SJM, OFG, WBA, SMPL, NOBL, MMM, ALV, K, PEP, BERY, ENVA, IBB, REGL, SCHO, BAC, BMY, KO, GIS, LOW, NKE, TROW, FDN, VCSH, XLB, AIG, AMGN, BLK, FDX, PG, CHTR, ABBV, TRU, IIPR, ERX, SSO, XLP, DDD, ALB, AMZN, AMT, WTRG, BP, CAT, STZ, D, ROP, TSM, UPS, UNH, WDC, FOCS, DIA, DIG, DPST, PGX, SCHP, UWM, VIG, ATVI, NLY, AMAT, GOLD, CCL, CHKP, CTAS, CLF, COST, ETR, EPD, FRT, GOOGL, MTCH, IIVI, IRM, LMT, MAR, OMC, PAA, PRU, SEIC, SO, STLD, RTX, UNM, WMB, UTF, LDOS, MNSB, VRTS, PANW, DMTK, NIO, PINS, INMD, CARR, PLTR, AGG, AGZ, BLOK, BOTZ, DVY, EFA, HYG, IEZ, KBE, MJ, SCHD, USD, UXI, VXF, Reduced Positions: ROM, PCRX, XLK, KBH, TQQQ, ADS, QQQ, CCS, TBT, MA, DIS, GS, MU, PTC, MSFT, CROX, SHW, AVGO, CSCO, SOXX, UITB, ASTE, TSLA, KIE, VOO, HRL, SBUX, SCHZ, SPY, UPRO, XLC, PYPL, IYT, HON, T, PAGS, ZM, CMG, FAST, AUB, KMB, MKC, XHB, AFL, SLV, BDTX, OTIS, LYRA, LMND, FAS, JNK, MO, PSCT, TECL, BF.B, BRK.B, CSIQ, HD, HOLX, VTRS, NUE, OHI, LHX, CRM, GE, WM, XOM, CEF, EGBN, UBER, PM, BAH, KMI, JD, CRS, BABA, QRVO, TDOC, KHC, DOCU, MRNA,

Leesburg, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Ultra QQQ, International Business Machines Corp, VF Corp, Snowflake Inc, DaVita Inc, sells ProShares Ultra Technology, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, KB Home during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toth Financial Advisory Corp. As of 2021Q2, Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 681 stocks with a total value of $642 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,217 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) - 357,408 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.72% ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 243,304 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.31% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 112,881 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 59,172 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $234.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.57 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 71.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 243,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 71.73%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in VF Corp by 77.95%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 32950.00%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 103.95%. The purchase prices were between $64.14 and $74.91, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Granite Construction Inc by 420.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $42.14 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $46.37.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in TopBuild Corp. The sale prices were between $179.93 and $232.06, with an estimated average price of $207.16.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $87.59, with an estimated average price of $79.6.