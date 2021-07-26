Logo
Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys ProShares Ultra QQQ, International Business Machines Corp, VF Corp, Sells ProShares Ultra Technology, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Leesburg, VA, based Investment company Toth Financial Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Ultra QQQ, International Business Machines Corp, VF Corp, Snowflake Inc, DaVita Inc, sells ProShares Ultra Technology, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, KB Home during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toth Financial Advisory Corp. As of 2021Q2, Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 681 stocks with a total value of $642 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toth+financial+advisory+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,217 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  2. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) - 357,408 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.72%
  3. ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 243,304 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.31%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 112,881 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
  5. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 59,172 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
New Purchase: Unisys Corp (UIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.44 and $127.98, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $234.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.57 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 71.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 243,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 71.73%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in VF Corp by 77.95%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 32950.00%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 103.95%. The purchase prices were between $64.14 and $74.91, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Granite Construction Inc by 420.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $42.14 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $46.37.

Sold Out: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65.

Sold Out: TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in TopBuild Corp. The sale prices were between $179.93 and $232.06, with an estimated average price of $207.16.

Sold Out: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68.

Sold Out: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85.

Sold Out: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $87.59, with an estimated average price of $79.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP. Also check out:

1. TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP keeps buying
