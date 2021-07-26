Prudent Investors Network Buys Apple Inc, HP Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells Realty Income Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prudent Investors Network Buys Apple Inc, HP Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells Realty Income Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prudent Investors Network (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, HP Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Keysight Technologies Inc, sells Realty Income Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudent Investors Network. As of 2021Q2, Prudent Investors Network owns 32 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudent+investors+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 121,308 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
  2. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 183,682 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 157,539 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 892,491 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,043 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 63,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 63,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $159.710500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Apple Inc by 657.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.483000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 40,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK. Also check out:

1. PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider