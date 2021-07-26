Prudent Investors Network Buys Apple Inc, HP Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells Realty Income Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

- New Purchases: HPQ, A, HPE, KEYS, GLD, DXC,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MTUM, QQQ, PHB, SPYD, MCHI, XLF, VGK, XLV, JETS, IAGG, GOVT, IEMG, EMB, XLE, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: O, IYW, VHT, XOM, IYF, MSFT,
- Sold Out: BIL,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 121,308 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 183,682 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 157,539 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 892,491 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,043 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 63,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 63,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $159.710500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Apple Inc by 657.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.483000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 40,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.
