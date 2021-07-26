Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc Buys Rio Tinto PLC, Phillips 66, First Horizon Corp, Sells Paychex Inc, Target Corp, J&J Snack Foods Corp

New Purchases: RIO, PSX, FHN, AUDC, UFPT, TSBK, SENEA, ULBI, OGN,

Added Positions: T, GILD, NHC, PESI, EBMT, ELMD, REGI, NCBS, KE, IWD, COHU, IIIN, FSTR, NTGR, ASTE,

Reduced Positions: PAYX, TGT, HPQ, CSCO, CCI, MCD, EMR, JNJ, PG, DUK, MRK, WM, VZ, SO, LMT, KMB, GIS, CVX, PM, PFE, UPS, USB, NTRS, KO, IBM, WPC, GD, ENB, RGR, PRU, MYRG, MO, PPL, MRTN, MCS, JOUT, IPG, XOM, DLR, MCRI, WEYS, MHO, HWKN, GABC,

Sold Out: JJSF, MSA, GVA, GRC, WMK, APOG, HIFS, SSD, DIOD, UTMD, CCMP, ONB, TCBI, OTTR, NPK, MLR, MMSI, ATRI, POWL, HOFT, BMI, BCPC, RES, SAFM, PGC, PKE, ATLO, SOI, ODC, NWPX, MKSI, LDL, ICUI, FLO, FLIC, DRQ, CUB, CALM, BHB, AUBN,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rio Tinto PLC, Phillips 66, First Horizon Corp, AT&T Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Paychex Inc, Target Corp, J&J Snack Foods Corp, Weis Markets Inc, Granite Construction Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 62,545 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 213,343 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% HP Inc (HPQ) - 345,683 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 257,117 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 98,269 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.071300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 62,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 50,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 226,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AudioCodes Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $31.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 323,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 142,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Electromed Inc by 64.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $12.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in National Healthcare Corp by 128.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.81 and $77.91, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 115.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc by 117.80%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $7.67, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $6.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $156.29 and $180.36, with an estimated average price of $168.44.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $150.02 and $171.1, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gorman-Rupp Co. The sale prices were between $32.83 and $37.32, with an estimated average price of $34.77.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Weis Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $49.81 and $57.66, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Granite Construction Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $39.7.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $37.79.