Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc Buys Rio Tinto PLC, Phillips 66, First Horizon Corp, Sells Paychex Inc, Target Corp, J&J Snack Foods Corp

- New Purchases: RIO, PSX, FHN, AUDC, UFPT, TSBK, SENEA, ULBI, OGN,
- Added Positions: T, GILD, NHC, PESI, EBMT, ELMD, REGI, NCBS, KE, IWD, COHU, IIIN, FSTR, NTGR, ASTE,
- Reduced Positions: PAYX, TGT, HPQ, CSCO, CCI, MCD, EMR, JNJ, PG, DUK, MRK, WM, VZ, SO, LMT, KMB, GIS, CVX, PM, PFE, UPS, USB, NTRS, KO, IBM, WPC, GD, ENB, RGR, PRU, MYRG, MO, PPL, MRTN, MCS, JOUT, IPG, XOM, DLR, MCRI, WEYS, MHO, HWKN, GABC,
- Sold Out: JJSF, MSA, GVA, GRC, WMK, APOG, HIFS, SSD, DIOD, UTMD, CCMP, ONB, TCBI, OTTR, NPK, MLR, MMSI, ATRI, POWL, HOFT, BMI, BCPC, RES, SAFM, PGC, PKE, ATLO, SOI, ODC, NWPX, MKSI, LDL, ICUI, FLO, FLIC, DRQ, CUB, CALM, BHB, AUBN,
These are the top 5 holdings of MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 62,545 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 213,343 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- HP Inc (HPQ) - 345,683 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 257,117 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 98,269 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.071300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 62,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 50,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 226,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AudioCodes Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $31.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 323,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 142,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Electromed Inc (ELMD)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Electromed Inc by 64.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $12.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: National Healthcare Corp (NHC)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in National Healthcare Corp by 128.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.81 and $77.91, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 115.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (PESI)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc by 117.80%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $7.67, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $6.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $156.29 and $180.36, with an estimated average price of $168.44.Sold Out: MSA Safety Inc (MSA)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $150.02 and $171.1, with an estimated average price of $161.89.Sold Out: Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gorman-Rupp Co. The sale prices were between $32.83 and $37.32, with an estimated average price of $34.77.Sold Out: Weis Markets Inc (WMK)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Weis Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $49.81 and $57.66, with an estimated average price of $53.08.Sold Out: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Granite Construction Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $39.7.Sold Out: Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $37.79.
