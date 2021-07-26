Logo
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc Buys Rio Tinto PLC, Phillips 66, First Horizon Corp, Sells Paychex Inc, Target Corp, J&J Snack Foods Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Rio Tinto PLC, Phillips 66, First Horizon Corp, AT&T Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Paychex Inc, Target Corp, J&J Snack Foods Corp, Weis Markets Inc, Granite Construction Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morgan+dempsey+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 62,545 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  2. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 213,343 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  3. HP Inc (HPQ) - 345,683 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
  4. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 257,117 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  5. Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 98,269 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.071300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 62,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 50,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 226,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AudioCodes Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $31.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 323,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 142,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Electromed Inc (ELMD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Electromed Inc by 64.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $12.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: National Healthcare Corp (NHC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in National Healthcare Corp by 128.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.81 and $77.91, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 115.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (PESI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc by 117.80%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $7.67, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $6.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $156.29 and $180.36, with an estimated average price of $168.44.

Sold Out: MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $150.02 and $171.1, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Sold Out: Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gorman-Rupp Co. The sale prices were between $32.83 and $37.32, with an estimated average price of $34.77.

Sold Out: Weis Markets Inc (WMK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Weis Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $49.81 and $57.66, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Sold Out: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Granite Construction Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $39.7.

Sold Out: Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $37.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
