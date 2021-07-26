Logo
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC Buys Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Invesco, SVB Financial Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Invesco, SVB Financial Group, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC owns 408 stocks with a total value of $536 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moloney+securities+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,681 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,143 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 53,219 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,456 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.25%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,098 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%
New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 284,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 126,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 43,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 25,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 33,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 70.32%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $336.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 403.58%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 212.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 169.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
