Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC Buys Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Invesco, SVB Financial Group

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Invesco, SVB Financial Group, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC owns 408 stocks with a total value of $536 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,681 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,143 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 53,219 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,456 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,098 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 284,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 126,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 43,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 25,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 33,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 70.32%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $336.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 403.58%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 212.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 169.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8.