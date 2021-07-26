Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC Buys Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Invesco, SVB Financial Group

- New Purchases: MRO, DVN, IYF, COF, IYM, NUE, SCHD, TEL, PRU, EPS, A, SPGI, NDAQ, ICE, HSY, ADSK, TMUS, WRB, TFX, MSI, DOV, IGI, CPT, VTIP, THG, MGA, FTA, SHLS, CME, PGR, MDYV, FNX, IDV, PTH, CODYY, PCOR, PANW, GOVT, GRU, AMP, NOBL, CPRT, INFO, IP, K, PSX, RY, GMAB, EVN, TELL, GOED, JPS, LPCN, SENS, HEPA, CLRB, SREV, TAKOF, GBCS, WINT, LTNC,
- Added Positions: MRNA, USB, AMZN, FTCS, SDGR, GOOGL, CVX, BABA, SPY, JPM, LMT, FXG, MMM, MSFT, ABB, NVDA, QCOM, CRM, ABBV, UNP, BND, DGRW, MDT, HON, INTC, LOW, SQ, QQQ, ADBE, FIS, NOK, IYJ, LQD, AMD, COST, ECL, SBUX, TMO, ANTM, FPX, IVV, IYE, MDY, USMV, WCLD, APD, AMGN, NEE, FISV, GIS, IBM, MCD, TXN, GOOG, IJJ, IJT, IWM, JQUA, XLY, TFC, TPR, DE, ENB, GD, HD, SYY, WABC, ARKK, SDY, SPLG, SPYG, XLP, AKAM, MO, NLY, BCE, BDX, BLK, BRO, CVS, KO, DLR, D, DUK, EPD, GRMN, GNTX, LHX, NWBO, PEP, TJX, TSCO, RTX, XEL, BR, KMF, NMFC, FIF, GWGH, QSR, PYPL, PI, PLTR, FDL, GLD, IBB, IJH, IUSV, MDYG, PHO, SMH, SPYV, TAN, VEA, XLF, AMAT, CAT, CL, F, GILD, ORCL, ROST, SPG, TSM, TGT, OXSQ, ET, EMF, GGN, CHSCP.PFD, CVAT, ONEM, CIBR, EEM, EMLC, FTC, IJR, JHML, QCLN, RWR, SH, SLYG, SOXX, VCR, VOO, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, IYW, BRK.B, VIAC, LB, NKE, PFE, IJS, BA, ABCL, HPE, IWC, DTIL, EL, CHSCL.PFD, KOF, FCX, CLDR, BMY, JNJ, FDN, PG, UNH, TOTL, GWW, BIL, RSP, ABT, BAYRY, DIS, IWD, AAPL, INFY, WBA, T, CCI, UPS, CIM, V, SPAB, SPTS, GLW, MRK, VZ, ENR, AEE, CNC, CMI, DHR, ERIC, FDX, WELL, LH, MCO, NVS, BKNG, LUV, WFC, ENPH, FB, ZTS, TWOU, JNCE, REKR, DOW, UBER, FVD, HDV, MINT, VBK, VOT, XLV, ACGL, BP, BAC, CERN, LLY, EXPD, BEN, GE, GS, KMB, MDLZ, NSRGY, NFLX, LIN, UL, WM, AIQUY, CEF, HQH, MA, CYDY, CWB, DVY, FTSM, IWP, IXJ, SPSM, SPTM, VWO,
- Sold Out: IVZ, SIVB, IYK, VTV, DISCA, DCT, OPP, MS, OLED, CSL, MUSA, EXPO, LECO, SSD, CHTR, KRE, SBSI, FR, NWBI, XPH, AUD, AUD, RWM, SPSB, SAIL, XPER, RVMD, PACE, PPD, DOCU, RCL, RKDA, KMI, TV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,681 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,143 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 53,219 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,456 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,098 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 284,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 126,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 43,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 25,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 33,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 70.32%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $336.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 403.58%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 212.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 169.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.Sold Out: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8.
