Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Nucor Corp, American Financial Group Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Boeing Co, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oxford, OH, based Investment company Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Nucor Corp, American Financial Group Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Caterpillar Inc, Boeing Co, General Electric Co, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shoker+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 76,028 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 143,216 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,429 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 145,785 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 129,259 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $126.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.895700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mercury General Corp (MCY)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Mercury General Corp by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $67.87, with an estimated average price of $63.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.640400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $191.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.. Also check out:

insider