Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Nucor Corp, American Financial Group Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Boeing Co, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: IVV, NUE, AFG, BX, VEA,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IJH, IJR, EPD, MCY, MO, GD, XOM, MCD, CVX, INTC, ABBV, PAYX, PFE, UNP, KMB, DOW, SCZ, MRK, JNJ, GILD, GIS, DUK, CSCO, CAH, AMGN, ITW, DIS, FITB, EMR, IEMG, VZ, VOC,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, KLAC, IBM, NVS, RDS.B, RSP, VGK, BP, IGIB, QQQ, SDY, VBK, XLE,
- Sold Out: CAT, BA, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 76,028 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 143,216 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,429 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 145,785 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 129,259 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $126.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.895700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mercury General Corp (MCY)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Mercury General Corp by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $67.87, with an estimated average price of $63.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.640400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $191.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.
