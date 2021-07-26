Fullen Financial Group Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

New Purchases: MDYV, BRK.B, ESGV,

MDYV, BRK.B, ESGV, Added Positions: BSV, VONG, BIV, VTV, VONV, IGSB, VEU, VB, VWO, VOE, JPM, BNDX, VCIT, VGIT, VWOB,

BSV, VONG, BIV, VTV, VONV, IGSB, VEU, VB, VWO, VOE, JPM, BNDX, VCIT, VGIT, VWOB, Reduced Positions: SPSB, IWB, SPTS, SPAB, IVV, SPYG, SPYV, AOR, AOM, IWM, MDYG, TIP, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fullen Financial Group. As of 2021Q2, Fullen Financial Group owns 59 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fullen Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fullen+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 195,586 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 248,518 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 155,664 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.54% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 230,005 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 50,129 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%

Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 29,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullen Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.54%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 155,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullen Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullen Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.