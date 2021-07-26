Fullen Financial Group Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

- New Purchases: MDYV, BRK.B, ESGV,
- Added Positions: BSV, VONG, BIV, VTV, VONV, IGSB, VEU, VB, VWO, VOE, JPM, BNDX, VCIT, VGIT, VWOB,
- Reduced Positions: SPSB, IWB, SPTS, SPAB, IVV, SPYG, SPYV, AOR, AOM, IWM, MDYG, TIP, SPY,
For the details of Fullen Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fullen+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fullen Financial Group
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 195,586 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 248,518 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 155,664 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.54%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 230,005 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 50,129 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 29,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Fullen Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.54%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 155,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Fullen Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Fullen Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fullen Financial Group. Also check out:
1. Fullen Financial Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fullen Financial Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fullen Financial Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fullen Financial Group keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment