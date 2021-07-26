Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells , Coca-Cola Co, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: PLTR, NEP, ETN, ACN, BLK, EPD, BX, ZM, RWR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Eaton Corp PLC, Qualcomm Inc, Visa Inc, sells , Coca-Cola Co, Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, CMC Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 715,459 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 325,219 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 537,579 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 265,755 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,268 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 677,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 222,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 110,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $373.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $319.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $872.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 106.94%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $249.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 97.85%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.