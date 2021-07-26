Logo
Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc Buys Pegasystems Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Waste Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pegasystems Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Abbott Laboratories, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/locust+wood+capital+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC
  1. Linde PLC (LIN) - 460,782 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  2. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 320,681 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
  3. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 591,807 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33%
  4. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 1,710,034 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,297 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09%
New Purchase: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 367,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $307.227000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 130,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,098,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 73.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,804,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 377,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 266.68%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 316,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC keeps buying
insider