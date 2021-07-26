Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc Buys Pegasystems Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Waste Management Inc

- New Purchases: PEGA, PYPL, GSAH,
- Added Positions: PSTH, ABT, AMZN, SKM, FB, AAPL, CRM, ANTM, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: WM, LIN, GS, MCD, VRT, AMT, SU, JPM, HON, V, GOOGL, BRK.A, SPGI, BRK.B, MSFT, DPZ, SGU, HEP,
- Sold Out: CP, CZR,
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 460,782 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 320,681 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
- Waste Management Inc (WM) - 591,807 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33%
- Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 1,710,034 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,297 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09%
Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 367,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $307.227000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 130,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,098,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 73.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,804,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 377,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 266.68%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 316,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.
