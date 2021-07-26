Umb Bank N A Buys ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Umb Bank N A Current Portfolio ) buys ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Kellogg Co, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Umb Bank N A. As of 2021Q2, Umb Bank N A owns 359 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 4,917,337 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 507,443 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,307,854 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 570,179 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 492,768 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 84,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Lightwave Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $3.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.808500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 230,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.895700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $265.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $563.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 270.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 276,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 379,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 511.69%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $656.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 77,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 98.71%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 67,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 451,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Murphy USA Inc. The sale prices were between $129.18 and $145.45, with an estimated average price of $138.32.