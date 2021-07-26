Umb Bank N A Buys ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: MU, LWLG, BX, SLQT, SIVB, NUSC, CRWD, JPMPC.PFD, XLY, SCHX, IWL, OGN, 4LRA, SYF, COF, AB, VPER, NEM, XLC,
- Added Positions: COP, CVX, TSLA, IWF, SDY, EMLP, VTV, JPST, IWB, BA, VNQ, O, WFC, XOM, AVGO, IWD, AEE, TXN, LQD, MBB, PDBC, VOO, SCHW, LLY, NUE, BND, IGSB, EFA, ADP, GVI, PYPL, PWR, QCOM, CAT, IEMG, PPG, C, ITW, QQQ, DRE, FEI, DOV, GS, ABBV, JNJ, SCHG, PSX, CMCSA, LMT, MAR, MS, ACWX, SO, BKLN, BSV, HYG, IWN, IWO, NUEM, SCHO, SUSB, VT, MDLZ, MO, AMT, AMAT, AJG, BAX, CLX, CL, CBSH, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, HPQ, KMB, CTVA, LNC, NFLX, PNC, PKG, PXD, PEG, MMM, SYK, SYY, WBA, WY, CMG, PM, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: UMBF, LULU, REGN, AAPL, AMZN, IJR, IWM, MSFT, IJH, ECL, K, BRK.B, IJS, HD, TGT, VWO, IJT, ROK, IWS, COST, IGIB, WM, DOCU, MRK, NKE, ORLY, FIVE, ORCL, PFE, T, RTX, IBM, USMV, BDX, BF.B, SCZ, CERN, CME, IWP, IVW, IVE, D, FPE, SPLV, PFG, EVRG, WMB, VSS, VOT, VO, WEC, VBR, DG, KMI, NOW, AGG, OTIS, HPE, ZTS, WFCPQ.PFD, IWV, CVS, GPC, F, FISV, DD, DE, CMI, KO, CTAS, HIG, TFC, ADSK, AXP, APD, AFL, ADBE, ATVI, NSC, VLO, TJX, SPG, SEE, PRU, PGR, OMC, NTRS, VTR, SPGI, MKC, JKHY, ISRG, IP, INTC, WELL,
- Sold Out: IAU, WTRG, FIS, EXPE, IDA, MRO, EGOV, OXY, MUSA, IAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of UMB BANK N A
- UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 4,917,337 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 507,443 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,307,854 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 570,179 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 492,768 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 84,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG)
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Lightwave Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $3.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.808500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 230,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.895700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $265.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Umb Bank N A initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $563.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 270.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 276,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 379,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 511.69%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $656.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 77,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 98.71%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 67,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)
Umb Bank N A added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 451,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)
Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Murphy USA Inc. The sale prices were between $129.18 and $145.45, with an estimated average price of $138.32.
