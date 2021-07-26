Umb Bank N A Buys ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Umb Bank N A Buys ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Umb Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Kellogg Co, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Umb Bank N A. As of 2021Q2, Umb Bank N A owns 359 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UMB BANK N A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/umb+bank+n+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UMB BANK N A
  1. UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 4,917,337 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 507,443 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,307,854 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 570,179 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 492,768 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 84,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Lightwave Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $3.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.808500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 230,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.895700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $17.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $265.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $563.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 270.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 276,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 379,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 511.69%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $656.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 77,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 98.71%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 67,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 451,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.

Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Murphy USA Inc. The sale prices were between $129.18 and $145.45, with an estimated average price of $138.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of UMB BANK N A. Also check out:

1. UMB BANK N A's Undervalued Stocks
2. UMB BANK N A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UMB BANK N A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UMB BANK N A keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider