Ellis Investment Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Callon Petroleum Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, , Medical Properties Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ellis Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Callon Petroleum Co, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, , Medical Properties Trust Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC owns 700 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellis+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 196,691 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 56,467 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  3. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) - 586,675 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  4. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 132,369 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,679 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
New Purchase: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $59.32, with an estimated average price of $41.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.691700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.71%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 98,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 163.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 222,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 115,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 290,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 140.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.87%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun (IID)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.58.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM (FIV)

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.34 and $9.52, with an estimated average price of $9.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC.

1. Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ellis Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying
