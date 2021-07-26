Ellis Investment Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Callon Petroleum Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, , Medical Properties Trust Inc

- New Purchases: CPE, 6CL0, IWL, QQQJ, VGSH, REET, SCHP, RFI, OLED, SCHO, OSTK, REMX, QYLD, PEY, PEJ, MDIV, IYLD, ICSH, GSG, RBLX, FNCL, FAS, CHPT, CHPT, HIG, REGN, TUP, DSL, SHAK, BVS, MNRL, BSTZ, EWW, OTIS, DKNG, CCIV, QS, ABNB, BFLY, ESML,
- Added Positions: EFA, FSK, DVY, XLF, SPY, GER, KWEB, BX, HACK, JKF, BOTZ, IJH, IJR, JKH, VUG, ICE, LITE, IVE, IXUS, JETS, RTX, FIVG, ROBO, JKK, QQQ, TIP, DGRO, IWD, KIE, STIP, XRT, CMI, NQP, AL, AGG, EMQQ, HDV, IVV, IWB, SHY, VIG, XLK, XLU, ADBE, AXP, BMY, BXMT, LLY, EXAS, XOM, HD, HON, PHM, SSYS, UGI, UNH, RQI, GDV, BTZ, AVGO, FB, NMIH, PLTR, ANGL, CAPE, FDN, FUTY, IWC, IYR, MBB, PPA, TNA, UPRO, VCIT, VCSH, VOO, XHB, XLB, XLV, T, AMD, AMSWA, BP, BK, BTI, CPB, CVX, KO, FRT, GIS, GILD, INO, MMP, MCHP, PPL, O, RF, POWW, SAP, SHW, SBUX, UL, WPC, WRE, WM, WMB, LEO, MMT, MCR, PMO, MYD, MVT, VMO, MVF, MUI, HPS, NZF, NEA, BFK, BLE, BHK, HYT, EVT, FRA, NMZ, HTD, UTF, BGT, PFN, GPM, ETW, QQQX, DEX, ETJ, MAIN, TWO, V, BEEM, DBL, BUI, PRLB, SUN, AMBA, PCI, FUBO, BIT, MIE, TWTR, TDOC, PSTG, JPT, STNE, JMIA, FSLY, NET, SNOW, CIBR, EEM, EEMV, FHLC, FINX, IDU, IEFA, ITOT, LQD, MCHI, MSOS, NOBL, PGX, SLQD, SMH, SUSB, USRT,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, SPLV, MPW, EPD, IBB, IWF, VZ, XYL, IVW, DBC, AMGN, GLD, IYY, USMV, AMT, CWB, FLOT, WRK, ITA, BIV, WTRG, RDS.A, DAL, GOVT, KMI, MUB, ET, WY, SPIP, FDIS, MSFT, VCR, IDV, FVD, ESGD, XLC, WIP, TLH, LEMB, MO, IEV, IJT, KXI, KBA, IYH, XLI, IWP, IWR, IWS, VTRS, SAN, BA, FIS, CSCO, C, CMCSA, DHR, ENB, F, GE, JPM, LJPC, MDC, MGA, MDT, DES, NKE, NSC, ORCL, PEP, TROW, TDG, PML, BGR, IGD, AAL, ENOB, PDSB, SQ, MRNA,
- Sold Out: FSKR, IAU, SUB, IID, SLV, FIV, WOOD, VGLT, UVXY, TLT, EEMS, OZON, SWAV, ADS, CDW, GWPH, SLCA, TAK, CLNE, WAB, EXPE, CLX, GOLD,
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 196,691 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 56,467 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) - 586,675 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 132,369 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,679 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $59.32, with an estimated average price of $41.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.691700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.71%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 98,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 163.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 222,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 115,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 290,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 140.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.87%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.Sold Out: Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun (IID)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.58.Sold Out: FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM (FIV)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.34 and $9.52, with an estimated average price of $9.44.
