Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core S&P 500 E

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners. As of 2021Q2, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owns 28 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tennessee+valley+asset+management+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 329,871 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.62%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 884,257 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.4%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 747,801 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 176,559 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.01%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 62,970 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.76%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.22%. The holding were 747,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $88.9, with an estimated average price of $83.93.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners. Also check out:

1. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners keeps buying
