Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core S&P 500 E

- New Purchases: SPYV, GSIE, QYLD,
- Reduced Positions: IUSG, VIG, IVV, BRK.B, GOVT, SPDW, QQQ, USMV, IJR, ABBV, AAPL, DGRO, ABT, PG, IWP, IUSV, EES, IEFA, PDI, BOX, IVZ, PCI, F, AXL, VIAC,
- Sold Out: SPY, IJH, FB, MSFT, XMMO, HD, JPM, AMZN, LOW, MDY, BA, VTI, ITOT, EFA, QCOM, RSP, GOOG, TWTR, V, DIS, XOM, JNJ, IYW, IWR, DIA, DOCU, GLD, GSLC, PSX, QUAL, AVGO, VUG, DE, DKNG, PEP, CAT, VZ, BABA, CRM, MRNA, DVY, VGT, XLF, IWM, HDV, CMI, TDOC, AMGN, BAC, VOO, URI, STX, INTU, TSLA, LKQ, KO, VTV, WM, CARR, RSG, CSCO, SDOG, GOOGL, INTC, MA, RTX, BND, GS, IEMG, WMT, XHB, XLI, VCIT, SPYG, XLV, ADP, PNFP, BP, CSX, KRE, CMCSA, COST, SMBK, VB, TTD, TPIC, LHCG, NVDA, PSEC, AMWD, GERN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 329,871 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.62%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 884,257 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.4%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 747,801 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 176,559 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.01%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 62,970 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.76%
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.22%. The holding were 747,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $88.9, with an estimated average price of $83.93.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.
