Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core S&P 500 E

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners. As of 2021Q2, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owns 28 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 329,871 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.62% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 884,257 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.4% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 747,801 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 176,559 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.01% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 62,970 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.76%

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.22%. The holding were 747,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $88.9, with an estimated average price of $83.93.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.