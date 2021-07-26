Logo
GenWealth Group, Inc. Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GenWealth Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Ultra QQQ, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GenWealth Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, GenWealth Group, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GenWealth Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genwealth+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GenWealth Group, Inc.
  1. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 310,968 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 515,001 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 109,602 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,667 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,472 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 135,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2224.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 4482.54%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 43,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 139.66%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 63,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 386.09%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 47,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 173.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ITE)

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $139.47 and $147.66, with an estimated average price of $142.96.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of GenWealth Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. GenWealth Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GenWealth Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GenWealth Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GenWealth Group, Inc. keeps buying
