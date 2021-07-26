GenWealth Group, Inc. Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IWP, IWL, BKNG, MSFT, IUSV,
- Added Positions: QQQ, QLD, JKE, ZROZ, VGLT, IEF, VUG, SCHV, JKF, DIA, SPYG, DDM, JKD, IVW, ITE, SSO, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, SPLG, IYY, OEF, IWS, IJR, SCHX, IEI, JPM, HDV, IWF, SCHG, T, IUSG, HON, IJH,
- Sold Out: SHY, IAU, MA, TLH, TSLA, INTC, BIL,
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 310,968 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 515,001 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 109,602 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,667 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,472 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 135,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2224.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 807 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 4482.54%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 43,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 139.66%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 63,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 386.09%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 47,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)
GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)
GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 173.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ITE)
GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $139.47 and $147.66, with an estimated average price of $142.96.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.
