Union Bankshares Corp Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Oracle Corp, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET

- New Purchases: IWF, IWD, TREX, PYPL, VOE, MPLX, VLO, TSLA, IWV, AON, GSK, OLP, PPG, WRK, STLD, MA,
- Added Positions: IWR, VONG, GDX, CRM, GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL, FB, ADBE, CMCSA, GLD, NEE, BRK.B, V, ETN, ECL, NVDA, MSFT, WMT, TMO, TGT, PG, HON, STZ, VTI, BLK, NEM, NKE, IBB, NOC, PFE, PSX, CAT, GOOG, MPC, INSI, DIS, UPS, LHX, BMY, ARCC, SCHD, PANW, COST, KO, VO, BBN, WELL, RNP, BHK, HQL, RVT, HQH, CVX, VNQ, AMT, PFF, IWB, LNC, IJR, HIG, GDXJ, EFA, YUMC, EMR, KMX, APTS, UNP, YUM,
- Reduced Positions: IWY, JPST, IWP, ORCL, DUK, CCI, LOW, NVS, PEP, CSCO, DEO, PH, ACN, INTC, KLAC, SBUX, GVI, AJG, JPM, VZ, T, AXP, DHI, DLR, GPC, J, QCOM, UNH, AVGO, ABT, BDX, CSX, EL, GILD, MDLZ, MDT, RTX, PM, BAC, BAM, DE, HD, IBM, LMT, MCD, AGG, SPY, VOT, APD, BP, BA, CVS, CMI, GS, HPQ, MKL, NSC, LIN, SLB, TFX, ABBV, IRT, CABO, HPE, DOW, AMLP, EEM, IVV, LQD, SHV, MMM, AFL, ADC, ALL, BAX, COF, DD, GE, MNST, HMN, IRM, ES, OSK, PNC, SO, TRV, TXN, UL, UNM, WFC, ZBH, TEL, GAIN, DOC, CARR, OTIS, IGIB, IGSB, GOVT, IEMG, IJH, SPLG, XLP,
- Sold Out: FTV, VMBS, PFC, DVY, IOO, XLV,
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 541,099 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 715,086 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,572 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,862 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 124,616 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $97.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $307.227000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 272.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 56,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 481.40%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $371.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 262.70%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 60.79%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $219.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.Sold Out: Premier Financial Corp (PFC)
Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Premier Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $27.9 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.05.Sold Out: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)
Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $65.43 and $71.07, with an estimated average price of $69.14.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.
