Union Bankshares Corp Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Oracle Corp, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Union Bankshares Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Trex Co Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Oracle Corp, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, CSX Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Union Bankshares Corp. As of 2021Q2, Union Bankshares Corp owns 263 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Union Bankshares Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/union+bankshares+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Union Bankshares Corp
  1. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 541,099 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75%
  2. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 715,086 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,572 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,862 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 124,616 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $97.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $307.227000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Union Bankshares Corp initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 272.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 56,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 481.40%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $371.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 262.70%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Union Bankshares Corp added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 60.79%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $219.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.

Sold Out: Premier Financial Corp (PFC)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Premier Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $27.9 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Sold Out: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $65.43 and $71.07, with an estimated average price of $69.14.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Union Bankshares Corp sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Union Bankshares Corp.

1. Union Bankshares Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Union Bankshares Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Union Bankshares Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Union Bankshares Corp keeps buying
