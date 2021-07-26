Logo
Philip Morris to Curb Cigarette Sales in the UK

Company seeks to revolutionize tobacco consumption

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Jul 26, 2021

Summary

  • Philip Morris hopes to kickstart the transition to smoke-free alternatives.
  • U.K. hopes to end smoking by 2030.
  • CEO Jacek Olczak affirms Philip Morris alignment with government plans.
Article's Main Image

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc. (

PM, Financial) has announced plans to end all combustible cigarette sales in the U.K. by 2030 according to an interview posted by The Daily Mail. The plans fall in line with the U.K. Department of Health & Social Care’s goals to end smoking in the country entirely.

“I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind,” Jacek Olczak, CEO of Phillip Morris, said. “I think in the U.K., 10 years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking.”

Olczak confirmed the company’s plan to end traditional cigarette sales within the government's established timeframe in the interview. He also drove home Philip Morris’ plans for safer alternatives to cigarettes. In regards to Marlboro he said, “It will disappear. The first choice for consumers is they should quit smoking.”

“But if they don't, the second best choice is to let them switch to the better alternatives,” he continued.

Overall, the announcement falls in line with Philip Morris’ “unsmoke the world'' campaign in which it is prioritizing the transition to safer alternatives. The company’s statement of purpose from June highlighted its desire to commercialize smoke-free products and accelerate the decline of cigarette smoking.

As per the company’s second-quarter report, cigarette shipments rose a small 3.2% during the quarter compared to heated tobacco unit shipments, an alternative to combustible cigarettes, which rose a whopping 30.2%. Market share for heated tobacco units jumped 7.3% excluding the United States.

On July 26, Philip Morris (

PM, Financial) was trading at $99.23 per share, up 0.84%, with a market cap of $154.65 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a modestly overvalued price.

1419739783449661440.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 4 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for a declining operating margin. The company’s operating margin of 41.95% ranks it higher than 90% of industry competitors and a strong return on invested capital has helped profitability.

1419742839008514048.png

Top gurus invested in Philip Morris include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), the MS Global Franchise Fund and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

1419743091329454080.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
