Novartis Leading in $10 Billion Market for New Cancer Treatment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Novartis Leading in $10 Billion Market for New Cancer Treatment

FDA designates company's radiogland therapy a breakthrough

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Jul 26, 2021

Summary

  • Novartis's targeted radiation therapy has performed well in clinical tests.
  • Company will ask for regulatory approval in the U.S. and EU later this year.
  • Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer are also developing treatments.
Article's Main Image

Novartis AG (

NVS, Financial) is ahead of the pack of pharma companies developing a new type of cancer treatment that could evolve into a $10 billion market, reported the California News Times.

The Swiss company’s CEO, Vasant Narasimhan, called phase 3 test results of its radiogland therapy “quite remarkable” as the novel treatment achieved a 38% cut in the risk of death versus the standard treatment for prostate cancer.

The company said it plans to request regulatory approval in the U.S. and EU in the second half of this year. It thinks the treatment may also be effective in other types of cancer, including the lungs and brain. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated the Novartis treatment a breakthrough therapy.

Narasimhan believes there could be tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of prostate cancer patients. “We think prostate cancer is the key to really enabling us to get a much wider interest,” he said.

What makes radiogland therapy unique is that it irradiates tumors with targeted injections of radiation therapy. It was discovered by physicists at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. In 2018, Novartis spent $3.9 billion to acquire the scientist company Advanced Accelerator Applications, a pharmaceutical group that specializes in the field of nuclear medicine

Other companies with radiogland programs are Johnson & Johnson (

JNJ, Financial) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE, Financial). Wall Street and large pharmaceutical companies are now aware of the potential of recent innovations in the nuclear medicine field, and investment is expected to continue, according to an article in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

1419743548063993856.png

Developers of the therapy are not without their challenges. Treatment requires a complex infrastructure that requires just-in-time provision for radiation therapy and isolated patients while receiving it.

Novartis had other good news for shareholders. The company reported net sales of $13 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 14% from the same period last year and above the consensus forecast of $12.5 billion. Earnings per share also beat analysts’ expectations, coming in at $1.66 compared with an average forecast of $1.52. Net profit was $2.9 billion.

Novartis reiterated that its full-year 2021 guidance has net sales growing from the low to mid-single digits and core operating income increasing to mid-single numbers, aided by an easing of coronavirus restrictions during the remainder of the year.

At $91, Novartis shares are just a few dollars off its 2021 high.

The 21 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for the company set a median target of $103.93, with a high estimate of $128.34 and a low of $87.06, reported CNN Money. Shares are rated a buy by 27 investment analysts. The dividend yields about 3.5%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long JNJ
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment