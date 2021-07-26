Logo
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release Locked-In

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that their Digitalage decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform is emerging from stealth mode, soon entering public beta testing, and is on schedule to launch in the Fall of 2021. The feature set road map has been locked in for roll-out.HOPONLOGOLR1.png

To facilitate more seamless migration and cross-pollination from other entrenched platforms, as well as sticking with the decentralized nature of Digitalage's social media platform, much effort has been invested in the architecture, user experience, and feature-level parity to enable data portability with Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, QQ, Douyin, and Weibo. Social verification and data import are expected to be ready for all these platforms at the time of launch.

Ensuring a robust environment for creators has been paramount to Digitalage's mobile app experience, including standard augmented reality (AR) filters, effects, titling, video and photomontage, audio effects, as well as integrating popular music from tens of millions of artists including today's chart-toppers. Having these features at launch will establish Digitalage as a premier solution for influencers to uniquely express their individual and artistic style with established fans and new followers alike.

Digitalage's innovative content protection technologies for image and video content are well underway for launch. This, along with Digitalage's extensive digital rights management platform including marketplace, revenue generation, escrow, and payments features, will provide a democratized framework enabling content creators, studios, publishers, and the general public to invisibly watermark their visual content for attribution, assign usage rights and restrictions, handle disputes, the place offers, review bids, manage contracts, as well as receive and pay out royalties. This suite of features is unique in the entertainment and media industry, not just equalizing the playing field but leveling up the capabilities, automation, and process optimization to enable a new trillion-dollar media economy, including rapid monetization of back-catalog and archival content.

Founder and CEO Peter Michaels states, "At Digitalage, we are focusing on the entertainment and journalism categories, helping tofight piracy and create new revenue streams. Our platform is empowering studios, networks, music labels, and influencers with bleeding-edge DRM, content protection, and monetization technologies. We are currently negotiating up to $50,000,000 funding with a short-listed selection of investment groups. This will allow us to retain and attract world-class skilled engineers and ensure we are able to stay on target in developing our platform and related decentralized technologies.".

Company Presentation: https://go.hop-on.com/c4l

Digitalage sizzle reel: https://www.digitalage.com/sizzle

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com, www.digitalage.com, www.twitter.com/hpnn

CONTACT:
Peter Michaels, CEO
[email protected]
+1-949-756-9008
www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657052/Digitalage-On-Schedule-to-Launch-a-New-Trillion-Dollar-Media-Economy-Feature-Set-for-Fall-Release-Locked-In

